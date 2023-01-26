Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
December elk hunters find success
REGION- The December season is used to manage overall elk numbers across the entire elk management unit. There were 160 elk licenses issued for this season, 110 antlerless licenses and 50 any-elk licenses. Of those licenses issued, 92% of any-elk hunters and 64% of antlerless hunters were successful in their pursuits. State hunters harvested 114 animals (69 cows and 45 bulls).
Up North Voice
DNR hunting season reminders
There is still time to enjoy winter small game hunting with your base license. Your 2022 base license is valid through March 31, 2023. Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare: open through March 31. Fox and gray squirrel (black phase included): open through March 31. Season dates, bag limits and small...
Comments / 0