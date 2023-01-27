Tia Uphoff, local gymnastics teacher, dancer and Spanish teacher is owner of Up-Off Gymnastics. She is currently teaching kids gymnastics at The Livery. Jaime Schultz, owner of Dark Sky Pie Pizza in Norwood, enrolled her four-year-old son in the classes, and said, “Tia is amazing with kids. She really gets through to Oliver. He’s very resistant to following directions, but Tia has been extremely patient with him and positive.”

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO