Rezoning of Fruitville Road site clears way for Sarasota Orchestra’s new performance center

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Manatee County School District is reviewing 30 books that have been removed from school libraries after they were submitted by three community members. "There was some confusion because there are many books in a teacher’s classroom library that are approved that have already been vetted, they shouldn’t be removed or abandoned because they were bought by district funds. It’s what they brought in that is their own personal possession. That is the only thing in question," said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO