On 4-1 vote, City Commission approves land-use reclassification to make Bahia Vista Apartments project possible near Arlington Park

Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Public opposition mounting to proposed Sarasota County Code changes that would loosen restrictions regarding preservation of Grand Trees
Jan. 31 public hearing planned in downtown Sarasota. On Jan. 31, the Sarasota County Commission will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes to the County Code of Ordinances to facilitate the removal of Grand Trees for construction purposes. Based on Facebook posts and emails that advocates for the protection...
amisun.com
Mayor proposes negotiation, not war, with state legislators
ANNA MARIA – Mayor Dan Murphy proposes communicating rather than waging war with state legislators over parking garages and the potential consolidation or elimination of Anna Maria Island’s three city governments. During the Jan. 26 Anna Maria City Commission meeting, Murphy discussed his approach in reaction to State...
floridapolitics.com
New College board trustee wants to find new President, fire all faculty
Eddie Speir wants the Sarasota institution to begin a full overhaul of its curriculum. One of New College of Florida’s trustees plans Tuesday to suggest replacing the school’s President and firing all faculty. Eddie Speir, one of six new trustees appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing
Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
businessobserverfl.com
New restaurant concept to open soon in Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva, a 74-seat eatery, Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influence will be open for...
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch selects Hines/Tampa Bay Rays for Trop site redevelopment
The selection is likely the strongest pick to ensure the future of baseball in St. Pete. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is tapping the Hines/Tampa Bay Rays team to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site. His administration now refers to the site as the Historic Gas Plant District, a hat...
Roadwork reminder for residents in North Port
Beginning tomorrow the section of Greenwood Avenue will be closed for 30 days as crews begin to install new stormwater drainage.
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
fox13news.com
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
Mysuncoast.com
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
Sarasota PD investigates 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes near same road
Police are investigating two hit-and-runs that both happened on Friday, Jan. 27, and occurred near the same road.
sarasotapd.org
Media & News Releases
The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Fruitville Road. Officers do not believe the two crashes are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The victim,...
denisesanger.com
The Ultimate Guide To Anna Maria Island Florida
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Anna Maria Island is a beautiful and unique destination located off the coast of Florida. With its white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and stunning sunsets, it’s no wonder why so many people flock to this island each year.
