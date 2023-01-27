Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
FuelFest returns to West Palm Beach with appearance by Fast and Furious stars Cody Walker and Tyrese GibsonBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
Guilty verdict in 1985 killing of elderly Palm Beach County woman
A man charged in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a Palm Beach County woman in 1985 was found guilty Wednesday. Richard Lange, 62, of Boynton Beach, was accused in the killing of Mildred Matheny, 78, of Lake Worth Beach. Matheny was found lying naked on Old Indiantown Road...
wflx.com
Trial continues for Boynton Beach man arrested in 35-year-old cold case
The prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the trial of 62-year-old Richard Lange, who's accused of kidnapping, sexual assaulting, and murdering of Mildred Matheny, 78, of Lake Worth Beach in 1985. Matheny was found lying naked on Old Indiantown Road in Jupiter on April 27, 1985, roughly 30 miles from...
wflx.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach. Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz was taken into custody at around 2 a.m. Wednesday following an extensive investigation, Riviera Beach Police said in a Facebook post. Detectives said Gerena Ortiz...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach police officer, city named in lawsuit alleging excessive force
A West Palm Beach police officer, who has a history of complaints from people claiming to be victims of excessive force, faces a new lawsuit. According to court papers, the stepson of an injured crime victim in West Palm Beach claimed he was confronted by Officer Nicholas Lordi and thrown to the ground.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
wflx.com
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Two Royal Palm Beach men are free after being charged with third-degree murder in the 2017 death of a man whose girlfriend also died after giving birth to their twins three days later. On Thursday, a Palm Beach County jury acquitted Lawrence Padgett, 31, in the homicide of Jevaughn Suckoo,...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach police chief to address policing concerns at town hall meeting
West Palm Beach's police chief will speak about a variety of topics and concerns during a forum Tuesday evening following Tyre Nichol's death in Memphis. Frank Adderley spoke with WPTV Tuesday afternoon before the town hall meeting about the importance of having this dialogue with the community. The news, the...
wflx.com
PBSO: 2 dead, another hurt after other vehicle ran red light near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The intersection was closed for about five hours after the crash...
wflx.com
Man in custody after minivan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside
Police in Port St. Lucie announced Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside. The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard. Police said detectives worked throughout the night and...
wflx.com
Residents kept out of homes during SWAT incident in Palm Beach Gardens
Several Palm Beach Gardens police officers, including members of a SWAT team, were at an apartment complex for several hours with no information released by the agency Tuesday night. Early Tuesday night, officers arrived at the San Merano apartment complex at Mirosol off Portofino Drive. By 10 p.m., most of...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie seeks to recruit new officers amid wave of retirements
As the city of Port St. Lucie continues to grow, its police department needs to keep pace. But like many industries, it is facing challenges with hiring. WPTV spoke with Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc about how they're making headway during a time when officer conduct is in the national spotlight.
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
wflx.com
Lake Worth communities concerned after series of car burglaries, thefts
Dozens of residents west of Lake Worth woke up Monday morning to find their cars either broken into or stolen. “It’s not fair. You shouldn’t have to live in fear in your own home," a Strawberry Lakes resident told WPTV. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in total...
wflx.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach
One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 3:30, PBC Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunset Ranch Road for reports of a fight between adults, with one bleeding. The victim,...
wflx.com
Disabled, blind Stuart woman faces eviction due to high rent
A disabled, blind woman called Contact 5 after dealing with a rent increase and a death in the family that is now leading to a possible eviction. "This is my home," Cynthia Harte, 62, told Contact 5. Harte has lived in her Stuart apartment for 22 years. She told Contact...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
cw34.com
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
wflx.com
Town Hall seeks to improve West Palm Beach police, community relations
Inside the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, people throughout West Palm Beach filled the pews, joining in efforts to unite West Palm Beach police and the community they serve. "My goal is to make this the safest city in America," police Chief Frank Adderly said. "Our hand is extended, and...
wflx.com
Palm Beach Gardens man, 74, missing since Monday after picking up Lyft rider
The search is on to find a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft. “For him to go completely off the map that’s...
Comments / 0