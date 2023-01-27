ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
wflx.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach

One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 3:30, PBC Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunset Ranch Road for reports of a fight between adults, with one bleeding. The victim,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Disabled, blind Stuart woman faces eviction due to high rent

A disabled, blind woman called Contact 5 after dealing with a rent increase and a death in the family that is now leading to a possible eviction. "This is my home," Cynthia Harte, 62, told Contact 5. Harte has lived in her Stuart apartment for 22 years. She told Contact...
STUART, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy