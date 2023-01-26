Variance for new tiki hut at Sea Shell condominiums on Siesta Key wins County Commission approval

Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
Roadwork reminder for residents in North Port
Beginning tomorrow the section of Greenwood Avenue will be closed for 30 days as crews begin to install new stormwater drainage.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte commercial land sells for $675K
Windward El Jobean Owner LLC purchased the vacant commercial land at 4170 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $675,000. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:b8b201ab5845b9bbf57f322a Player Element ID: 6319373552112. Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
Lane closure in Cape Coral due to possible leak
The city of Cape Coral is reminding Residents tomorrow Jan. 30 the westbound right-turning lane will be closed from 9th Place to 8th Court starting at 8 a.m.
stpetecatalyst.com
Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing
Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the importance of prescribed burns to the ecosystem. Throughout the event at Carlton Reserve, staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments will demonstrate why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits of fire to native habitats and wildlife and how the county manages wildfire.
businessobserverfl.com
New restaurant concept to open soon in Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva, a 74-seat eatery, Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influence will be open for...
All Lanes Open On Sunset Point Road In Clearwater After Serious Injury Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel were on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries on Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue. According to police, an adult female driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
cltampa.com
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market
Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Comments / 0