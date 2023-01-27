Read full article on original website
Why Luka Doncic’s 50-point games are a bad sign for the Mavericks
DALLAS — 53 points in 36 minutes. That is what it took Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks’ high-profile star, to help the Mavericks secure a 111-105 win over the lowly Detroit Pistons Monday night at American Airlines Center. Fans and the collective Mavericks Twitter praise the stat line...
The Dallas Mavericks are finally doing what fans continue to beg for
Don’t blink now, the Dallas Mavericks may make a trade — allegedly. Dallas, desperate after falling to 4-8 in the last 12 games, is willing and open to trading anyone to pair star Luka Doncic with another star player that can move the needle forward for the middling roster.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
