Wilkinson Public Library (WPL) staff met on a frigid Friday morning at the Lawson Hill intercept lot and transit hub to mark the opening of the new Lawson Lockers, the library’s latest addition to its network of remote lending and drop-off locations. There, they posed for photos and gave the new installation a test run for an informational video that will be posted on the library’s website. It works!

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO