Kevin McCarthy plays schoolyard politics by kicking Democrats off key committees | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Related
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Donald Trump Loses Yet Another Lawyer as Legal Troubles Worsen
Alina Habba, who was recently fined for filing a "frivolous" lawsuit, is no longer Trump's counsel in E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation suit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trump administration ‘neglected’ California’s efforts to combat unemployment fraud, EDD head says
President Donald Trump’s administration “neglected” state efforts to combat domestic and foreign criminals collecting billions of dollars fraudulently from overwhelmed unemployment systems, California’s Employment Development Director said Monday. Nancy Farias swung back hard against allegations by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., that California has done a poor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jack Ohman: Santos’s committees ...
Rep. George Santos has “voluntarily” taken himself off of his House committee assignments. from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board here.) Follow The Bee’s Editorial Board @sacbeeeditboard on Twitter and @sacbeeeditboard on Facebook. And take a look at editorial cartoons from Kevin Siers,...
Comments / 0