Jackson Academy tennis player signs with Dallas Baptist University
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Academy’s Emily Buchanan has signed to play college tennis at Dallas Baptist University.
See the signing day in the video above.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0