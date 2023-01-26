ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

amisun.com

Mayor proposes negotiation, not war, with state legislators

ANNA MARIA – Mayor Dan Murphy proposes communicating rather than waging war with state legislators over parking garages and the potential consolidation or elimination of Anna Maria Island’s three city governments. During the Jan. 26 Anna Maria City Commission meeting, Murphy discussed his approach in reaction to State...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

New College board trustee wants to find new President, fire all faculty

Eddie Speir wants the Sarasota institution to begin a full overhaul of its curriculum. One of New College of Florida’s trustees plans Tuesday to suggest replacing the school’s President and firing all faculty. Eddie Speir, one of six new trustees appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key fights for its independence

For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
SIESTA KEY, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing

Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer

Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board is preparing for a workshop that carries a lot of weight on Friday. The representatives will be given a full breakdown of the state’s criteria for approved books in their schools. Teachers and staff received a message from district...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Port Charlotte commercial land sells for $675K

Windward El Jobean Owner LLC purchased the vacant commercial land at 4170 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $675,000. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storage unit fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
BRADENTON, FL

