HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 19 - Jan. 27
♦ Checkers, 3182 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 20; Routine; 99/A.
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County
In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36
COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
Rivian Has More Bad News as It Cuts Costs
The Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce held its 69th Annual Meeting Tuesday at the Georgia International Horse Park. Click for more.PHOTOS: Conyers Rockdale Chamber holds Annual Meeting.
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede released on Social Media,...
Covington to consider overlay district for industrial/multi-family development
COVINGTON — The process of establishing a zoning overlay district for a large mixed-use development will move forward after a split vote by the Covington City Council. The council’s 3-2 vote will allow the request for a zoning text amendment to be heard by the Covington Planning Commission, which will then make a recommendation to the City Council. Two public readings will be required before the council could vote to approve or deny the overlay request.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 24 — Jan. 30, 2023:. • Lashontaneise S. Butler, 20, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault.
CLERK'S CORNER: Rockdale Clerk of Courts Janice Morris forging ahead with innovation
I took office as Rockdale County clerk of Superior and State Courts on Jan. 21, 2021. I was a new clerk starting my job during a global pandemic caused by COVID-19. I inherited lots of problems that needed to be solved very quickly and efficiently. COVID-19 forced me to make unprecedented adjustments to process and procedures so that the courthouse could stay operating in compliance with the laws and regulations.
Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73
The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.
