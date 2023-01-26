Sarasota man charged with three battery counts, including one related to biting female police officer

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
WINKNEWS.com
Information about suspect wanted after attempted murder in DeSoto County
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the person or people responsible for a shooting on Sunday. Deputies say they found someone who had been shot in the back near SE Hillsborough Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown. The sheriff’s...
Second person identified in St. Pete motorcycle crash that killed 13-year-old
A second person who was involved in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning has been identified. The crash remains under investigation.
Here’s how many people were arrested at Gasparilla 2023
An estimated 300,000 revelers lined the streets of downtown Tampa on Saturday for the 2023 Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates, the third-largest parade in the country.
Manatee County deputies search for missing man who said he wanted to hurt himself
Manatee County deputies said they were looking for a man who was last seen Saturday evening.
Scammer Trying To Get Money Is Identifying Himself As A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to be on alert to a recent phone scam occurring in Pinellas County. The suspect is calling residents in Pinellas County and identifying himself as a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee. According
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
Local reaction to the video showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols
The video shocked the nation, sparking protests in several U.S. cities. And now, local activists are speaking up.
Search Underway For Murder Suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, On The Run In Florida
The search is on for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. Investigators say Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
7 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County
Seven people were arrested in an unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County this week, the sheriff's office said.
iontb.com
Woman dead after a vehicle crash on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department (CPD) continue investigating a crash on Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Shannon Pollock of Dunedin, was driving a 2007 Nissan Versa westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and...
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
WINKNEWS.com
Seriously injured 27 year old airlifted to hospital after Charlotte County crash
A crash, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday in Charlotte County led to a seriously injured 27-year-old man getting airlifted to a hospital. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 27-year-old man from Fort Myers, was in the outside lane driving north on I-75 near mile marker 153.
Mysuncoast.com
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
Tampa PD Arrest Teen DUO In Crime Spree That Ended With A Pedestrian Struck In Stolen Car
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department located and arrested two teenagers on Wednesday linked to a spree of crimes in the city. According to police, at 11 AM on Wednesday, a woman eating lunch inside the Portillos Restaurant at 2102 E Fowler Ave reported
Florida dad arrested after gun found in kindergartner’s backpack
A 39-year-old father was arrested after his child reportedly arrived at a Florida elementary school with a handgun in a backpack.
76-Year-Old Hernando Woman Killed In Pickup Truck Crash
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Hernando woman was killed in a crash that happened around 7:27 am on Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman, driving a Ford F150 pickup truck, was traveling eastbound on Snow Hill Road while a 26-year-old Dover man
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
Comments / 0