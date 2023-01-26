Public opposition mounting to proposed Sarasota County Code changes that would loosen restrictions regarding preservation of Grand Trees

Read full article on original website
The Matlacha Civic Association proposes plan to restore town
MATLACHA, FL. (WBBH) – Hurricane Ian decimated Matlacha, FL. Now, the community is coming together to propose plans to restore the town. Steve and Marianne Berry opened Matlacha Shirt Company on Labor Day weekend, just a few weeks before Hurricane Ian destroyed nearly everything in Matlacha. Their store was flooded with 8 inches of water.
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
amisun.com
Mayor proposes negotiation, not war, with state legislators
ANNA MARIA – Mayor Dan Murphy proposes communicating rather than waging war with state legislators over parking garages and the potential consolidation or elimination of Anna Maria Island’s three city governments. During the Jan. 26 Anna Maria City Commission meeting, Murphy discussed his approach in reaction to State...
businessobserverfl.com
Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex
The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
Free drywall for Lee County residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
Town of Fort Myers Beach to begin bringing sand to the beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach announcing an emergency berm plan to help restore and maintain eroding shorelines.
floridapolitics.com
New College board trustee wants to find new President, fire all faculty
Eddie Speir wants the Sarasota institution to begin a full overhaul of its curriculum. One of New College of Florida’s trustees plans Tuesday to suggest replacing the school’s President and firing all faculty. Eddie Speir, one of six new trustees appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing
Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
Roadwork reminder for residents in North Port
Beginning tomorrow the section of Greenwood Avenue will be closed for 30 days as crews begin to install new stormwater drainage.
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee School Board to vote on vetting procedure
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board hosted a workshop on Friday addressing the vetting of books in schools. Board members were given the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from the Executive Director of Curriculum, Dr. Laurie Breslin. The procedure comes from House Bill 1467 which...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Lane closure in Cape Coral due to possible leak
The city of Cape Coral is reminding Residents tomorrow Jan. 30 the westbound right-turning lane will be closed from 9th Place to 8th Court starting at 8 a.m.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Steube invites man who helped him after his 25-foot fall to State of the Union
SARASOTA, Fla — Following a 25-foot-fall from a ladder at his home, Rep. Greg Steube shared an update on Twitter regarding the man who helped him during his time in need. Steube has been recovering at home since the fall on Jan. 18. On Monday, the congressman announced that...
Experts warn of contaminated water at Lee County Beaches
LEE COUNTY, FLA. – Southwest Florida water experts are warning beachgoers, boaters, and the like – go in at your own risk. Colusa Waterkeeper and the Department of Health samplings show how even at beaches like Lynn Hall Beach Park, bacteria is showing in high amounts. People are going out anyway.
