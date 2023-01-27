ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss Baseball Media Day

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sILAi_0kSkqTCw00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Southern Miss baseball held their media day on Thursday.

The team discussed expectations after hosting their first ever super-regional last season.

Hear from the team in the video above.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Three arrested after chase in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Phase 2 of Highway 49 project begins Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Contractors will begin work on Phase Two for the Highway 49/Midtown Road construction project on Wednesday, February 1. Hattiesburg leaders said drivers may encounter the following changes: According to leaders, access to the Forrest General Hospital Emergency Department has not changed: This phase is the second of seven phases for the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy