KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department

Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspects in Central Lubbock robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects and the vehicle they were driving in connection to a Central Lubbock robbery. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers were called to the 4300 block of 23rd Street for reports of a robbery. Investigators say it appears three black men and one unknown man were in a light colored passenger car. Three armed, black men exited the passenger car and approached two victims as they were sitting in their car.
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
Man indicted accused of setting camper on fire with dog inside
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of setting his own camper on fire with his dog inside. 42-year-old Burl Johnson is charged with arson and animal cruelty. On Oct. 11, 2022, firefighters responded to a structure fire in South Lubbock. A Lubbock police...
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Deadly crash in Wolfforth, 2 from Ropes involved, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two Ropes ISD students were involved in a crash in Wolfforth on Tuesday that ended up being fatal. One student was killed and one was seriously injured, DPS said. The roads were still closed off as of 11:38 a.m. “We lost one of our […]
LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
LPD provides update on vehicle crash into house in South Lubbock early Sunday
The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 14400 block of Avenue X.
Staffing leads Lubbock’s law enforcement challenges
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Tray Payne used a private meeting Tuesday morning to hear what struggles and opportunities face Lubbock County’s law enforcement agencies. He invited KCBD to view a portion of the meeting before closing the doors to allow the department heads to speak freely and candidly.
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have died and another is injured after a Tuesday morning rollover in Terry County. Texas DPS tells us four people were traveling eastbound on US Highway 380, four and a half miles west of Brownfield around 7:40 a.m. when their 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck “lost traction and entered a side skid.” DPS tells us the vehicle slid across the center stripe and the westbound lane of travel and rolled as it entered the ditch before coming to final rest.
Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy road conditions have been the cause of many crashes in the area over the last few days. Responding law enforcement officers are urging drivers to slow down and be aware of the conditions. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says, “A lot of the accidents have...
Scammer calling Lubbock residents claiming to be sheriff’s deputy
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received several calls from members of the community stating they were called by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will tell the individual(s) that they have a warrant out for their arrest...
Frenship investigating anonymous complaint of inappropriate staff behavior
The Frenship Independent School District released a statement after local news media was told that a coach was being "investigated by the school administration for having inappropriate contact with a player."
‘A big loss’: Community shows support for Ropes ISD after crash kills student, severely injures another
WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Lubbock and Ropesville communities were lit in green Tuesday night after a rollover accident took the life of a Ropes ISD student and left another severely injured. A billboard on the corner of South Loop 289 and University Avenue read, “Prayers for Ropes #RopesStrong.” Jones AT&T Stadium was lit entirely in […]
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to be made tomorrow in a manslaughter trial related to a wrong-way crash in 2017. Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda near Indiana Avenue.
Man accused of running over woman near downtown Lubbock bar arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested after reportedly running over a woman near a bar in downtown Lubbock. Jonathon Shadden, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. GRAPHIC WARNING: The below...
Vehicle hit a home early Sunday in South Lubbock, LPD said
LPD said officers were called at 2:19 a.m. for reports of a vehicle colliding with a house.
Morning wreck kills two
Around 7:30 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a vehicle accident west of Brownfield on US 380 near FM 402. According to law enforcement on scene, a red late model Ram pickup was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and went into a skid and rolled. The Ram truck ended up in a field on the north side of US 380 about a quarter mile east of FM 402. The four occupants in the Ram were ejected with one of them dying on the scene. The three other occupants were transported to Brownfield Regional Medical Center, where one other died from their injuries.
Marsha Sharp traffic closed from Quaker to West Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In response to multiple crashes over the last several minutes, westbound and eastbound traffic on the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed from Quaker Avenue to West Loop 289. As of this writing, emergency responders have reported to a total of eight crashes on the Loop...
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit provided an update on the condition of the driver that crashed just before 1 a.m. this morning. 38-year-old Roy Villareal was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289 and was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
