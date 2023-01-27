KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department

Around 7:30 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a vehicle accident west of Brownfield on US 380 near FM 402. According to law enforcement on scene, a red late model Ram pickup was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and went into a skid and rolled. The Ram truck ended up in a field on the north side of US 380 about a quarter mile east of FM 402. The four occupants in the Ram were ejected with one of them dying on the scene. The three other occupants were transported to Brownfield Regional Medical Center, where one other died from their injuries.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO