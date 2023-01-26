Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
Roadwork reminder for residents in North Port
Beginning tomorrow the section of Greenwood Avenue will be closed for 30 days as crews begin to install new stormwater drainage.
businessobserverfl.com
Structural framework completed at new 300-unit Sarasota complex
The Gainesville-based developer behind a 300-unit apartment complex in Sarasota has completed the structural portion of the project and expects to begin leasing in May. The Collier Cos. held a topping off ceremony at the complex, called Sorrento, last week to mark the completion of the framework of the project, which included setting the final roof trusses.
WINKNEWS.com
On board with the U.S. Coast Guard: Repairing coastal channel markers
On board with the U.S. Coast Guard: Repairing coastal channel markers

"Semper Paratus, Always Ready!" That's the motto of the U.S. Coast Guard. While search and rescue is the Coast Guard's number one mission, another...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Public opposition mounting to proposed Sarasota County Code changes that would loosen restrictions regarding preservation of Grand Trees
Jan. 31 public hearing planned in downtown Sarasota. On Jan. 31, the Sarasota County Commission will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes to the County Code of Ordinances to facilitate the removal of Grand Trees for construction purposes. Based on Facebook posts and emails that advocates for the protection...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
capecoralbreeze.com
Roadwatch Update – Jan. 26 – Feb. 1
Burnt Store Road from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road: Motorists should expect temporary southbound traffic diversions from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This project consists of widening Burnt Store Road to four lanes. The project also includes construction of a new bridge over Shadroe Canal, drainage installation, and lighting. Motorists should expect intermittent Northbound and Southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution while driving in the area. This south segment from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road costs $13.6 million. The contractor is Wright Construction. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023. For questions, please contact Kris Cella at (239) 337-1071.
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild

Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
WINKNEWS.com
McLaren 570S driver nearly 65 mph above speed limit in Lee County, arrested
McLaren 570S driver nearly 65 mph above speed limit in Lee County, arrested

A Naples man was arrested for driving almost 65 mph over the speed limit in a McLaren on Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
denisesanger.com
The Ultimate Guide To Anna Maria Island Florida
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Anna Maria Island is a beautiful and unique destination located off the coast of Florida. With its white sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and stunning sunsets, it’s no wonder why so many people flock to this island each year.
Longboat Observer
New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
WINKNEWS.com
Seriously injured 27 year old airlifted to hospital after Charlotte County crash
A crash, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday in Charlotte County led to a seriously injured 27-year-old man getting airlifted to a hospital. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford Focus, driven by a 27-year-old man from Fort Myers, was in the outside lane driving north on I-75 near mile marker 153.
saltwatersportsman.com
Wintertime Tuna Fishing off Venice, Louisiana
The most reliable place on the planet to catch yellowfin and blackfin tunas is offshore Venice, Louisiana. Venice is located advantageously at the mouth of the mighty Mississippi River. And as fall turns to winter, Gulf of Mexico lump fishing is what it’s all about. How good is it?
‘I can sleep tonight’: Ian survivors finding solutions at Insurance Villages
Florida Department of Financial Services hosting 5 Insurance Villages across Southwest Florida this week
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8
Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
