Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
Disabled, blind Stuart woman faces eviction due to high rent

A disabled, blind woman called Contact 5 after dealing with a rent increase and a death in the family that is now leading to a possible eviction. "This is my home," Cynthia Harte, 62, told Contact 5. Harte has lived in her Stuart apartment for 22 years. She told Contact...
STUART, FL
Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach

One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 3:30, PBC Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunset Ranch Road for reports of a fight between adults, with one bleeding. The victim,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Wellington program helps high school students 'achieve greatness'

A Palm Beach County program is breaking down barriers to higher education, while being a mentor for young adults when they need it. “Whether it is completing a four-year traditional college degree, whether it’s going to a technical trade, whether it’s going to the military, we want these students to become productive, active members of the community,” S.W.A.G. Program Founder Paulette Edwards said.
WELLINGTON, FL
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County

Drivers in Palm Beach County could experience some travel delays in February as Brightline continues working on expanding its service to central Florida this year. The company announced it will begin testing trains at 110 mph in northern and central Palm Beach County as soon as Feb. 11 and continue through March.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Dodge Caravan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside

Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the person who stole a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside. The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard. Port St. Lucie police said a group home employee was...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

