Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Palm Beach County deputies will soon be outfitted with body cameras
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the wait is over; body cameras are on their way to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office is one of the last, and also the largest, law enforcement agency in Palm Beach County to equip their deputies with body cameras. In an exclusive...
wflx.com
Guilty verdict in 1985 killing of elderly Palm Beach County woman
A man charged in the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of a Palm Beach County woman in 1985 was found guilty Wednesday. Richard Lange, 62, of Boynton Beach, was accused in the killing of Mildred Matheny, 78, of Lake Worth Beach. Matheny was found lying naked on Old Indiantown Road...
wflx.com
Disabled, blind Stuart woman faces eviction due to high rent
A disabled, blind woman called Contact 5 after dealing with a rent increase and a death in the family that is now leading to a possible eviction. "This is my home," Cynthia Harte, 62, told Contact 5. Harte has lived in her Stuart apartment for 22 years. She told Contact...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach police officer, city named in lawsuit alleging excessive force
A West Palm Beach police officer, who has a history of complaints from people claiming to be victims of excessive force, faces a new lawsuit. According to court papers, the stepson of an injured crime victim in West Palm Beach claimed he was confronted by Officer Nicholas Lordi and thrown to the ground.
wflx.com
Town Hall seeks to improve West Palm Beach police, community relations
Inside the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, people throughout West Palm Beach filled the pews, joining in efforts to unite West Palm Beach police and the community they serve. "My goal is to make this the safest city in America," police Chief Frank Adderly said. "Our hand is extended, and...
wflx.com
Trial continues for Boynton Beach man arrested in 35-year-old cold case
The prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the trial of 62-year-old Richard Lange, who's accused of kidnapping, sexual assaulting, and murdering of Mildred Matheny, 78, of Lake Worth Beach in 1985. Matheny was found lying naked on Old Indiantown Road in Jupiter on April 27, 1985, roughly 30 miles from...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County students claim their future, focus on prospective careers
High schoolers planning for their future. The relationship between the business community and local schools was on full display Tuesday at the annual Palm Beach County Claim Your Future Showcase. More than 1,000 Palm Beach County high school students spoke to representatives from CareerSource, the military, and all different facets...
wflx.com
2 men free after being charged in third-degree homicide in 2017
Two Royal Palm Beach men are free after being charged with third-degree murder in the 2017 death of a man whose girlfriend also died after giving birth to their twins three days later. On Thursday, a Palm Beach County jury acquitted Lawrence Padgett, 31, in the homicide of Jevaughn Suckoo,...
wflx.com
Man in custody after minivan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside
Police in Port St. Lucie announced Tuesday they arrested a man suspected of stealing a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside. The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard. Police said detectives worked throughout the night and...
wflx.com
Residents kept out of homes during SWAT incident in Palm Beach Gardens
Several Palm Beach Gardens police officers, including members of a SWAT team, were at an apartment complex for several hours with no information released by the agency Tuesday night. Early Tuesday night, officers arrived at the San Merano apartment complex at Mirosol off Portofino Drive. By 10 p.m., most of...
wflx.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing near West Palm Beach
One man was hospitalized after a stabbing near West Palm Beach on Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. At approximately 3:30, PBC Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunset Ranch Road for reports of a fight between adults, with one bleeding. The victim,...
wflx.com
New Delray Beach center helps those with mental health, substance abuse issues
Dry January is almost over, but for so many, the real fight knows no time limits. Craig Robinson will be the first to tell you that. Alcoholism is a door he'd never thought he'd walk through. After a decade in denial, he said checking himself into rehab is the best decision he has ever made.
wflx.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach. Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz was taken into custody at around 2 a.m. Wednesday following an extensive investigation, Riviera Beach Police said in a Facebook post. Detectives said Gerena Ortiz...
wflx.com
Car elevator malfunction at dealer requires fire rescue, towing assistance
A car elevator malfunctioned at Ferrari of Palm Beach, requiring assistance from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Kauff's Transportation Systems for four hours Tuesday. At approximately 4:30 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the dealership at 3974 Okeechobee Blvd for a reported commercial structure fire. But initial arriving units...
wflx.com
PBSO: 2 dead, another hurt after other vehicle ran red light near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The intersection was closed for about five hours after the crash...
wflx.com
Lake Worth communities concerned after series of car burglaries, thefts
Dozens of residents west of Lake Worth woke up Monday morning to find their cars either broken into or stolen. “It’s not fair. You shouldn’t have to live in fear in your own home," a Strawberry Lakes resident told WPTV. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in total...
wflx.com
Wellington program helps high school students 'achieve greatness'
A Palm Beach County program is breaking down barriers to higher education, while being a mentor for young adults when they need it. “Whether it is completing a four-year traditional college degree, whether it’s going to a technical trade, whether it’s going to the military, we want these students to become productive, active members of the community,” S.W.A.G. Program Founder Paulette Edwards said.
wflx.com
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
Drivers in Palm Beach County could experience some travel delays in February as Brightline continues working on expanding its service to central Florida this year. The company announced it will begin testing trains at 110 mph in northern and central Palm Beach County as soon as Feb. 11 and continue through March.
wflx.com
Dodge Caravan stolen with wheelchair-dependent man inside
Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the person who stole a minivan with a wheelchair-dependent man inside. The vehicle was stolen just before 2 p.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 900 block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard. Port St. Lucie police said a group home employee was...
Comments / 0