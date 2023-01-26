ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Cheryl E Preston

Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools

Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Teacher placed on leave after shocking video shows him slamming student into wall

A teacher in Humble, Texas, has been placed on leave after he was allegedly caught on video slamming a student into a wall. The student’s father, Elvert Bolden, showed the footage to Fox 26 Houston, saying that the teacher “grabbed him, slung him across the tables and chairs and then slammed him up against the wall. It’s very upsetting”. “Even the teachers’ own policies state the only time you’re supposed to use force like that is if the student is physically harming another student, or he’s hurting you,” the father said, adding that a substitute teacher entered his son’s...
HUMBLE, TX
abovethelaw.com

Harvard Law School Student Attacked While Assailant Hurled Slurs

Earlier this week, someone “affiliated with HLS” attacked a student “while also uttering a homophobic slur.” The law school informed students that the suspect was caught and no longer allowed on campus. That said, as far as we can tell, the attacker has not been arrested...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent

Family says six-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher has ‘acute disability’

The family of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia has said that he suffers from an “acute disability”. It’s the first statement the family has made since the shooting took place just after 2pm on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School. The student pulled out a firearm from his backpack and shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher, during a lesson. The bullet went through her hand and struck her in the chest. In the statement released by the family’s lawyer James Ellenson, the family shared their sympathy for Ms Zwerner and said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Teacher shot by six-year-old student was trying to take the gun away from him

An elementary school teacher who was shot and critically injured by a six-year-old pupil was trying to take the gun away from him.Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot while teaching her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.Ms Zwerner has been praised for urging her students to run for their lives as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor, and her condition is now listed as stable in hospital.“She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class, told The Washington Post.She described the shooting...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RadarOnline

White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked

A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange. A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention. Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy