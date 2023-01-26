Read full article on original website
NBC New York
4 Adult Men Bring Knife, Metal Knuckles to Attack NJ High School Student: Cops
A high school dispute in New Jersey turned into something much more serious than a simple school yard fight, after police said that four adult men allegedly ganged up on a teen one day after school -- and one of the adults was said to be armed with a knife.
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Woman, 29, charged for posing as student at NJ high school
A 29-year-old woman provided New Brunswick, New Jersey, school officials with a fake birth certificate and attended a high school for four days before she was arrested, police say.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Garner High School teacher unexpectedly dies 3 days after being suspended, according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years and a graduate of the school, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It...
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
The Jan. 6 shooting by a six-year-old at a Newport News, Virginia, school was the third shooting in the school district in the past 18 months.
A Man in his 50s Who Hangs out in Front of a School While Wearing a Girl’s Uniform is not a Threat, According to Cops
According to the Essex Police Department in England, a man spotted near a school wearing a girl’s uniform does not pose “a risk.” However, after a public outcry on social media, the Essex Police Department issued a statement addressing residents’ questions.
Teacher placed on leave after shocking video shows him slamming student into wall
A teacher in Humble, Texas, has been placed on leave after he was allegedly caught on video slamming a student into a wall. The student’s father, Elvert Bolden, showed the footage to Fox 26 Houston, saying that the teacher “grabbed him, slung him across the tables and chairs and then slammed him up against the wall. It’s very upsetting”. “Even the teachers’ own policies state the only time you’re supposed to use force like that is if the student is physically harming another student, or he’s hurting you,” the father said, adding that a substitute teacher entered his son’s...
KCCI.com
Mother of student who fell from ceiling says school employees did everything they are trained to do
DES MOINES, Iowa — The mother of a Des Moines 10-year-old says school staff did what exactly what they were trained to do after her son climbed a desk and a cabinet before falling from a classroom ceiling. "When I got there, I asked 'is he OK?' And they...
abovethelaw.com
Harvard Law School Student Attacked While Assailant Hurled Slurs
Earlier this week, someone “affiliated with HLS” attacked a student “while also uttering a homophobic slur.” The law school informed students that the suspect was caught and no longer allowed on campus. That said, as far as we can tell, the attacker has not been arrested...
Family says six-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher has ‘acute disability’
The family of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia has said that he suffers from an “acute disability”. It’s the first statement the family has made since the shooting took place just after 2pm on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School. The student pulled out a firearm from his backpack and shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher, during a lesson. The bullet went through her hand and struck her in the chest. In the statement released by the family’s lawyer James Ellenson, the family shared their sympathy for Ms Zwerner and said...
Teacher shot by six-year-old student was trying to take the gun away from him
An elementary school teacher who was shot and critically injured by a six-year-old pupil was trying to take the gun away from him.Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot while teaching her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.Ms Zwerner has been praised for urging her students to run for their lives as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor, and her condition is now listed as stable in hospital.“She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class, told The Washington Post.She described the shooting...
School board votes to cut ties with superintendent weeks after 6-year-old allegedly shot teacher
A school board voted Wednesday evening to oust its superintendent, weeks after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher in one of the district's schools and on the same day that the teacher's lawyer said school administrators were warned that the child had a gun the day of the shooting.
5-year-old will get to enroll in school after being denied admission
The Pattonville School District denied admission to a 5-year-old, whose family is desperately trying to enroll.
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
Washington Examiner
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
23 years ago, another 6-year-old boy fired a gun in school. The victim was his classmate
When authorities in Newport News, Virginia, announced on January 6 that a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, sending her to the hospital, the country was stunned. The city's mayor said it was nearly impossible to grapple with what happened. The police chief called the case "unprecedented."
White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked
A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange. A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention. Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that...
