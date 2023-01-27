LeBron James' record-tying 19th selection headlines 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' record-tying 19th selection to the NBA All-Star Game headlined Thursday's announcement of the starters for the exhibition in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19.

James will represent the Western Conference as a captain when rosters are chosen prior to the game. Fan voting determines the captain from each conference, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the Eastern Conference.

The 38-year-old James has started every All-Star Game since 2005 and served as a captain every season since the NBA implemented the draft format in 2018. His 18th selection last season set the record for most consecutive appearances and tied Kobe Bryant for the second-most distinctions in league history. James' 19th bid ties him with Abdul-Jabbar, who appeared in every All-Star Game from 1970-89 with the exception of 1978, when he broke his right hand punching Milwaukee's Kent Benson two minutes into the season.

Fans, who began voting on Dec. 20, accounted for 50% of the final vote for All-Star starters, choosing three frontcourt players and two guards from each conference. Media and players equally split the remaining 50% of the tally. All votes were due before midnight on Saturday. Your starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Utah.

Western Conference

F: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Statistics: 29.9 PPG (50/30/77), 8.5 RPG, 7.0 APG

Selection: 19th (ties NBA record)

F: Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Statistics: 26.0 PPG (61/37/71), 7.0 RPG, 4.6 APG

Selection: Second

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Statistics: 25.1 PPG (63/37/82), 11.0 RPG, 9.9 APG

Selection: Fifth

G: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Statistics: 29.3 PPG (49/42/92), 6.2 APG, 6.2 RPG

Selection: Ninth

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Statistics: 33.8 PPG (50/35/73), 9.1 RPG, 8.6 APG

Selection: Fourth

Eastern Conference

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Statistics: 31.0 PPG (53/26/65), 12.0 RPG, 5.3 APG

Selection: Seventh

F: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Statistics: 29.7 PPG (56/38/93), 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG

Selection: 13th

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Statistics: 31.0 PPG (47/35/87), 8.6 RPG, 4.4 APG

Selection: Fourth

G: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Statistics: 26.8 PPG (49/37/90), 5.1 RPG, 5.2 APG

Selection: Eighth

G: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Statistics: 28.3 PPG (48/40/87), 4.8 APG, 4.0 RPG

Selection: Fourth

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will determine any injury replacements, if necessary. He has traditionally selected the player from the same conference and positional group who finished next-highest in the voting.

Williamson strained his right hamstring on Jan. 2 and is scheduled to be reevaluated this week. A reevaluation of the right MCL sprain Durant suffered on Jan. 8 is reportedly scheduled for the first week of February.

Coaches will determine the seven All-Star reserves from each conference, and those selections will be announced on Feb. 2. The league moved the draft this year to be held directly ahead of the game in a playground-style format. The captains will select first from the eight remaining starters in either conference, and then round out the two 12-man rosters by choosing from the 14 reserves. James Harden was the final player picked in last year's All-Star draft.

