Metairie, LA

80s icon Rick Springfield to take stage at Family Gras 2023

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

While the complete lineup has yet to be released, WWL Radio has learned that Rick Springfield will take the stage as one of the headliners for this year's Family Gras festival in Metairie.

Scoot reported the breaking news during his radio show Thursday afternoon.

Springfield first rose to prominence as an actor in 1981 through a starring role on the popular soap opera General Hospital , but later that same year, his music career took off thanks to his breakthrough chart-topper "Jessie's Girl" from his fifth album Working Class Dog.

The Grammy-winning Australian import, who had earned one top 40 hit prior to his 1981 breakthrough with 1972's "Speak To The Sky," would spend the rest of the 80s amassing 17 top 40 hits, including five more top 10s - "Don't Talk To Strangers," "Love Somebody," "I've Done Everything For You," "Affair Of The Heart" and "Love Somebody."

Springfield is scheduled to grace the Family Gras stage on Saturday, February 11, according to his website's list of tour dates. Family Gras will span February 10-11 but was cut short this year because of the Super Bowl.

WWL has reached out to Family Gras organizers for more information about the full lineup and is awaiting a response.

