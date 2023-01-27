ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Police identify couple found dead in murder-suicide after Broken Arrow standoff

By Ryan Love, Samson Tamijani
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
Police identified the two people found dead Thursday night in a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow.

The Broken Arrow Police Department identified 66-year-old Diane Carpenter as the victim and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter as the man officers were in a standoff with for several hours. Police say the married couple lived at the home together.

Broken Arrow officers came to the home on West Imperial Street off of East 131st South near Aspen for a welfare check shortly before 4 p.m. Police say officers arrived to find a woman dead inside and a man armed with a knife.

Police say the man ran back inside the home and refused to come out after several commands.

The police department's Special Operations Team responded and tried to get the man to come out. After several hours they found him inside dead with "self-inflicted wounds" before 8 p.m.

Broken Arrow Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but an active investigation remains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County

A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Osage County officer indicted by grand jury

A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
