Police identify couple found dead in murder-suicide after Broken Arrow standoff

Police identified the two people found dead Thursday night in a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow.

The Broken Arrow Police Department identified 66-year-old Diane Carpenter as the victim and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter as the man officers were in a standoff with for several hours. Police say the married couple lived at the home together.

Broken Arrow officers came to the home on West Imperial Street off of East 131st South near Aspen for a welfare check shortly before 4 p.m. Police say officers arrived to find a woman dead inside and a man armed with a knife.

Police say the man ran back inside the home and refused to come out after several commands.

The police department's Special Operations Team responded and tried to get the man to come out. After several hours they found him inside dead with "self-inflicted wounds" before 8 p.m.

Broken Arrow Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but an active investigation remains.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

