How massage therapy helps patients at UCSF

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Paired with all the technological advancements in medicine and assistive health care, there's also been a resurgence of massage therapy in clinical and hospital settings.

Carolyn Tague, a licensed massage therapist at UCSF who cares for patients with cancer, neurological issues or complex chronic pain, as well as those processing grief and trauma, told KCBS Radio's " As Prescribed " massage therapy is an ancient practice seen across the world.

"We have massage therapists who offer massage therapy at the bedside, as well as in some outpatient clinics. It's really something that’s been around for a really long time," Tague said. "People sometimes think of it as something totally new, but it's really been around in health care for a really long time."

Tague's program is a relatively new addition to UCSF that was introduced just two years ago. She explained that her practice helps patients suffering from pain symptom management, fatigue, insomnia, anxiety and depression. "We see patients in the bone marrow transplant unit, advanced lung disease, cardiac, pretty much everywhere in the hospital," she said.

Massage therapy is also highly beneficial for patients who need support or physical touch after long stays in the hospital with minimal social interaction.

Not all hospitals have access to massage therapy services, but Tague encouraged patients to ask if they find it's something they would like to experience. The UCSF program does rotations throughout the adult hospital, as well as some work with pediatrics.

