Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person arrested after vehicle crashed into Leeds business

LEEDS, Ala. — No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a business in Leeds. Police and firefighters responded to a business in the 1400 block of 8th Street, where they found a car had struck an exterior wall of the building. Leeds fire crews responded to the...
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

14-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
wvtm13.com

Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested

ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
ASHVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man killed in crash with tractor truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details about a crash in which a Birmingham man died. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the 33-year-old man was in a Dodge Challenger moving on Pinson Valley Parkway near Winewood Road. The car collided with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate suspicious package

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Fire department reports that no hazardous substance was involved in this incident. Birmingham police and Birmingham fire crews are on the scene of a suspicious package in the Southside area. The package was found at an office building at 2112 11th Ave. South Monday...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham. According to police it happened in the 3400 Block of 31st Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. 43-year-old Robert Dewayne White was hanging out with a group of friends when someone...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

