FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for multiple people connected to different burglaries in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection to multiple burglaries over one weekend in Birmingham. Police have released a single photo of a truck which they believe is connected to the person of interest. Police said they also believe...
wvtm13.com
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
wbrc.com
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham
IRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police responded to a call of a person down on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a man suffering from visible trauma. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police seeking help with identification in gas station robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a robbery occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 6 a.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a police report, two people pulled up to the gas station in a red 4-door car, got out, and one of them pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet.
wvtm13.com
Investigation led to discovery of drugs found inside protein drinks at Walker County Jail
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Medical staff at the Walker County Jail helped stop contraband entering the jail recently. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Office, an investigation discovered illegal drugs being delivered into the county jail. The sheriff's office says protein drinks were being delivered to a particular inmate...
wvtm13.com
Person arrested after vehicle crashed into Leeds business
LEEDS, Ala. — No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a business in Leeds. Police and firefighters responded to a business in the 1400 block of 8th Street, where they found a car had struck an exterior wall of the building. Leeds fire crews responded to the...
wvtm13.com
Police veteran blames lack of humanity and supervision for Tyre Nichols' death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Lawrence Billups has been fighting to protect the public in Birmingham since 1991. So, when he watched video of officers punching Tyre Nichols during his Memphis arrest, he was heartbroken. "That right there, is absolutely disgusting. It is something, as an officer who has fought for...
14-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham […]
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
2 die at Alabama prison over the weekend
Two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died over the weekend in separate incidents.
Birmingham police searching for teenager who went missing Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend. According to BPD, Jamya Braxton was last seen in the 5000 block of 41st Way North wearing a multi-color bathrobe with pink slide sandals. She is described as being 5’3″, weighing between 150 and 160 […]
WSFA
Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
wvtm13.com
Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested
ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
‘My heart is hurting’: Birmingham high school senior mourned following deadly weekend shooting, suspect charged
Family, friends and classmates are mourning the death of a Parker High School senior who was fatally shot in Birmingham over the weekend. Jaylen Clark, 17, was killed early Sunday during a dispute that left two others wounded. Authorities said Clark was unarmed. An 18-year-old has been charged in connection...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed in crash with tractor truck
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details about a crash in which a Birmingham man died. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the 33-year-old man was in a Dodge Challenger moving on Pinson Valley Parkway near Winewood Road. The car collided with...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate suspicious package
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Fire department reports that no hazardous substance was involved in this incident. Birmingham police and Birmingham fire crews are on the scene of a suspicious package in the Southside area. The package was found at an office building at 2112 11th Ave. South Monday...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham. According to police it happened in the 3400 Block of 31st Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. 43-year-old Robert Dewayne White was hanging out with a group of friends when someone...
