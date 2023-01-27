Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Halibut burger special at Scotty’s Food Truck Friday, Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck is open this Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special is a Halibut Burger, with a halibut filet lightly breaded on a brioche bun accompanied by lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce — and a side of French fries.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District says internet service disabled to investigate suspicious activity
Edmonds School District schools and administrative offices are on their second day without internet service – and the cause is related to suspicious activities observed on its network Jan. 31, the district said. In an email message to staff and families Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, the district said its...
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds seeks public input on 2023 traffic calming program
The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2023 traffic calming program, with forms due March 3. The program has a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented. The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) possible installation of traffic calming devices.
myedmondsnews.com
Black History Month edition of Black in Edmonds set for Feb. 5
Edmonds resident and business owner Alicia Crank is hosting a special Black History Month edition of her Black In Edmonds listening session on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Familiar faces and first-time guests “will discuss their work in the Edmonds community and across the region,” Crank said....
myedmondsnews.com
VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for graduating HS seniors
VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. To qualify, a student must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and must also reside within the boundaries of either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school district. Students who live in school district boundaries but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s office asks for public help to locate missing Lynnwood-area teen
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Shayra Muniz-Garcia. She was last seen on Friday, Jan. 20 at her residence in the 15900 block of Hwy 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood. Shayra ran away from home and was reported missing on Monday, Jan....
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District starting two hours late Wednesday due to internet outage
The Edmonds School District, which was an impacted by a districtwide internet outage most of the day Tuesday, announced Tuesday night that there would be a two-hour late start for students Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the problem. The late start was for students only. Employees were told to report...
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Sign the petition to oppose state housing bills
Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College renews partnership with Seattle Credit Union for students in pre-apprenticeship program
Edmonds College has extended its partnership with Seattle Credit Union to assist graduates who successfully enroll and complete the college’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) through the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC). Seattle Credit Union (SCU) is providing a $4,000 grant to students transitioning into their chosen apprenticeship through a...
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Jan. 28 and 30, 2023
Relay Events (Top 3 Finishers) 1. Mountlake Terrace (Cole Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Chris McLellan, Riki Kobayashi) 1:49.88. 2. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:49.93. 3. Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius) 1:54.76. 200 Yard Freestyle:. 1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jeffrey Hoang, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
Comments / 0