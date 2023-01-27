ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Edmonds seeks public input on 2023 traffic calming program

The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2023 traffic calming program, with forms due March 3. The program has a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented. The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) possible installation of traffic calming devices.
Black History Month edition of Black in Edmonds set for Feb. 5

Edmonds resident and business owner Alicia Crank is hosting a special Black History Month edition of her Black In Edmonds listening session on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Familiar faces and first-time guests “will discuss their work in the Edmonds community and across the region,” Crank said....
VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for graduating HS seniors

VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. To qualify, a student must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and must also reside within the boundaries of either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school district. Students who live in school district boundaries but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.
Letter to the editor: Sign the petition to oppose state housing bills

Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.
Edmonds College renews partnership with Seattle Credit Union for students in pre-apprenticeship program

Edmonds College has extended its partnership with Seattle Credit Union to assist graduates who successfully enroll and complete the college’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program (CAP) through the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC). Seattle Credit Union (SCU) is providing a $4,000 grant to students transitioning into their chosen apprenticeship through a...
High school sports roundup for Jan. 28 and 30, 2023

Relay Events (Top 3 Finishers) 1. Mountlake Terrace (Cole Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Chris McLellan, Riki Kobayashi) 1:49.88. 2. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:49.93. 3. Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius) 1:54.76. 200 Yard Freestyle:. 1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jeffrey Hoang, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas...
Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase

The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
