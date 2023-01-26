ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Antelope Lake Road closed while culverts are replaced

Plumas National Forest Road 29N43, commonly known as Antelope Lake Road on the Mount Hough Ranger District is closed for construction. The gate at the western terminus of Plumas County Road 111 and Forest Road 29N43 is closed. The road closure extends eastward from the gate to the intersection with Forest Road 28N03 at Boulder Creek Dam near Antelope Lake.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Pile burning continues this week on the Plumas as weather permits

Last week, despite wet conditions at higher elevations, 47 acres of pile burning was successfully completed on the Plumas National Forest. Additional treatments are planned this week on the Feather River and Mount Hough ranger districts, conditions permitting. The 45 acres remaining on the Concow Rim Road project to prepare...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning vehicle rollover in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning. One pickup truck rolled over and crashed into the median on Skyway, just before Honey Run Road. There was one person in the vehicle, the driver. CHP got the first call at 6:23 a.m....
CHICO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley

(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KTVL

UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 27, 2023

The Oroville Recreation Advisory Committee (ORAC) will hold a public meeting on Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Southside Oroville Community Center located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road, Oroville, CA, 95966. ORAC was established by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to review and provide recommendations...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade

TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
TRUCKEE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New apartment complex opens doors for low-income people

CHICO, Calif. - The Community Housing Improvement Program announced Monday morning that Creekside Place is operational. There is more affordable housing for low income-people, specifically for seniors. The units available at Creekside Place are for people with Section 8 Housing Vouchers. The complex is still finishing final touch-ups with several...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon

PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a woman into custody Sunday after a male suffering stab wounds showed up at Enloe Hospital. Authorities say that during the early morning hours of January 29, the Paradise Police Department was contacted by Enloe Medical Center regarding a 22-year-old male patient who arrived at the hospital with stab wounds that he sustained in Paradise.
actionnewsnow.com

Chico has a CPAP surplus

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Project Save stands for salvage all valuable equipment, but it does so much more than just that, it also saves lives. "This is our warehouse for all medical supplies, this area is the respiratory equipment and that's for people who need CPAP or BiPAP at night for sleep apnea," Dave Scott, a volunteer at the organization, said.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California

CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Las Plumas High School cheer team wins second national title

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Las Plumas High School cheer team took first place at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas after a two day competition on Friday and Saturday. “These amazing athletes poured their heart and soul into this routine and their hard work paid off,” LPHS cheer coach, Tami Deal, said. “Our coaching staff is beyond proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown all season.”
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s office warns of new scam

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scams — many of which we are already familiar with, but now there appears to be a new one. Recently a community member reported being contacted by someone who said they were from the Sheriff’s Office and requested payment for an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that they would never call you to clear up an active warrant or request a payment of any kind.
actionnewsnow.com

Chico library presentation honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day

One woman is on a mission to bring awareness and education about the Holocaust to schools and communities. Chico library presentation honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day. One woman is on a mission to bring awareness and education about the Holocaust to schools and communities.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy