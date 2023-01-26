Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Antelope Lake Road closed while culverts are replaced
Plumas National Forest Road 29N43, commonly known as Antelope Lake Road on the Mount Hough Ranger District is closed for construction. The gate at the western terminus of Plumas County Road 111 and Forest Road 29N43 is closed. The road closure extends eastward from the gate to the intersection with Forest Road 28N03 at Boulder Creek Dam near Antelope Lake.
Plumas County News
Pile burning continues this week on the Plumas as weather permits
Last week, despite wet conditions at higher elevations, 47 acres of pile burning was successfully completed on the Plumas National Forest. Additional treatments are planned this week on the Feather River and Mount Hough ranger districts, conditions permitting. The 45 acres remaining on the Concow Rim Road project to prepare...
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning vehicle rollover in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning. One pickup truck rolled over and crashed into the median on Skyway, just before Honey Run Road. There was one person in the vehicle, the driver. CHP got the first call at 6:23 a.m....
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
KTVL
UPDATE: Fire knocked down at Butte County's Church in the Barn
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — UPDATE, 6:05 PM:. Fire crews have successfully knocked down the structure fire. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their primary search showed the property as all clear, but they are currently conducting a secondary search. Soon after, they will begin salvage and overhaul of the property.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - January 27, 2023
The Oroville Recreation Advisory Committee (ORAC) will hold a public meeting on Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Southside Oroville Community Center located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road, Oroville, CA, 95966. ORAC was established by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to review and provide recommendations...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knockdown fire at Church in the Barn south of Oroville Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 9:35 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews knocked down a fire at the Church in the Barn in the 2700 block on Highway 70 south of Oroville on Saturday. Crews have conducted a primary search that showed all clear. A secondary search is underway. CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopens after three-car collision caused shutdown of the highway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:30 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 is back open Wednesday evening after a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 162 East shut down the highway. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tells Action News Now that Highway 99 reopened at approximately 5:02 p.m....
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
actionnewsnow.com
New apartment complex opens doors for low-income people
CHICO, Calif. - The Community Housing Improvement Program announced Monday morning that Creekside Place is operational. There is more affordable housing for low income-people, specifically for seniors. The units available at Creekside Place are for people with Section 8 Housing Vouchers. The complex is still finishing final touch-ups with several...
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Police took a woman into custody Sunday after a male suffering stab wounds showed up at Enloe Hospital. Authorities say that during the early morning hours of January 29, the Paradise Police Department was contacted by Enloe Medical Center regarding a 22-year-old male patient who arrived at the hospital with stab wounds that he sustained in Paradise.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico has a CPAP surplus
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Project Save stands for salvage all valuable equipment, but it does so much more than just that, it also saves lives. "This is our warehouse for all medical supplies, this area is the respiratory equipment and that's for people who need CPAP or BiPAP at night for sleep apnea," Dave Scott, a volunteer at the organization, said.
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California
CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Las Plumas High School cheer team wins second national title
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Las Plumas High School cheer team took first place at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas after a two day competition on Friday and Saturday. “These amazing athletes poured their heart and soul into this routine and their hard work paid off,” LPHS cheer coach, Tami Deal, said. “Our coaching staff is beyond proud of the hard work and dedication this team has shown all season.”
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s office warns of new scam
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scams — many of which we are already familiar with, but now there appears to be a new one. Recently a community member reported being contacted by someone who said they were from the Sheriff’s Office and requested payment for an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that they would never call you to clear up an active warrant or request a payment of any kind.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico library presentation honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day
One woman is on a mission to bring awareness and education about the Holocaust to schools and communities. Chico library presentation honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day. One woman is on a mission to bring awareness and education about the Holocaust to schools and communities.
