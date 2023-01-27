Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Wichita Eagle
How Chris Jones, ‘the most unstoppable man in football,’ got last laugh vs. Bengals
As he considered the endless trash talk radiating out of Cincinnati last week, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark effectively just shrugged. Like the rest of the Chiefs almost unanimously were. At least publicly. Because the Bengals, as they’d relentlessly remind with that foolishly inflammatory “Burrowhead” stuff, had indeed upended the...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales Lands Second Interview With Ravens
After impressing in his first meeting with the Ravens, Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales has drawn closer to securing his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore has requested a second interview with Canales for its vacant play caller role. He's vying to...
Wichita Eagle
Considering the legacy at stake for Chiefs, Mahomes, Reid at Super Bowl LVII: podcast
The Chiefs’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game meant a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City — but there is deeper meaning to the organization, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell discuss these topics on today’s episode of...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Among Coaches Taylor Lewan Wants to Play For
The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly in the running for offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, and his recent comments made it even more clear he's going to hope for a phone call during free agency. As of now, Lewan is a member of the Tennessee Titans, but the Pro Bowl left tackle...
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Quietly Worked at Tampa Animal Shelter During Season
Tom Brady’s surprise retirement announcement on Wednesday has been followed by a barrage of love and support from his peers and fans, but one post shows him in a light that people have never really seen before. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a cutthroat competitor and apparently an animal lover.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs estimate multiple players, including L’Jarius Sneed, wouldn’t practice Wednesday
The Chiefs didn’t practice Wednesday, but the team was required to release an estimated injury report as if they were on the field. It’s a good thing the Chiefs didn’t work out because multiple players would have been absent. The Chiefs estimated that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion)...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Have Multiple ‘Unsung Heroes’ After Wild Season, But One Name Emerges
If the 2022-23 Buffalo Bills were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Josh Allen, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Damar Hamlin and safety Jordan Poyer. Other key names included the likes of receiver Gabe Davis, and linebackers Matt Milano and...
Wichita Eagle
Instant Reaction: Tom Brady is Retiring ‘For Good’
CINCINNATI — Tom Brady is retiring. The NFL legend made the announcement on Wednesday morning. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a 53-second video. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me." Brady held back tears as he made the announcement from...
Wichita Eagle
OT Darnell Wright Open to Changing Sides After Meeting With Steelers
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking at a number of offensive line prospects during their NFL Draft scouting, but one name that seems to be on many people's radar recently is Tennesse offensive tackle, Darnell Wright. Wright comes into the NFL Draft process as a right tackle but...
Wichita Eagle
Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles Releases Statement Regarding Tom Brady’s Retirement
Tom Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL exactly a year after he retired for the first time. Brady spent three seasons in Tampa Bay before deciding to trade in his cleats for a microphone and sailing off into the Florida sunset. During his time in Tampa Bay,...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady Retires; Went 5-3 Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL’s ultimate winner, legendary quarterback Tom Brady, announced his retirement “for good” on Wednesday, leaving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the most-accomplished passer still playing in the NFL. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so...
Wichita Eagle
Legendary QB Tom Brady Retires, Seahawks Super Bowl Sadness Remembered
Legendary quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, he announced on social media Wednesday. Brady, who quickly came out of retirement last offseason after an original goodbye, says that this time it's "for good." And with that, the Seattle Seahawks can say good...
Wichita Eagle
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Wichita Eagle
New England Patriots Legend Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Let's hope this isn't the "GOAT Who Cried Wolf." The greatest to ever do it is calling it a career … and this time, it’s “for good.”. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, capping a two-plus decade long career considered by many to be the greatest ever enjoyed by a football player.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Final Report Card: Season Grades for 2022 Free Agent Signings
In the past, with limited financial capital at his disposal, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has typically taken the cheap route in free agency, preferring to sign aging veterans to one-year deals rather than invest in younger players with more upside at a higher premium. Such tactics typically didn't...
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Hear from Butker, Cook and more inside the Chiefs’ AFC title game locker room
Today is the locker room show podcast. SportsBeat KC goes into the Chiefs’ locker room and the interview room, and you’ll hear from several of the key players in the team’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship. From the locker room, you’ll hear from...
Wichita Eagle
Green Bay Cowboys? New Offense: McCarthy To Install Packers Style in 2023
FEB 1 THE DALLAS PACKERS? The Dallas Cowboys have said goodbye to a coach ... and goodbye to an offensive style. Were coach Mike McCarthy and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore involved in a "power struggle''? Nah. What they did together worked ... but not as well as McCarthy thinks it can work in 2023 with an offensive philosophy that mirrors what he did successfully in Green Bay.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Take National Champion CB, Bolster Secondary
The Baltimore Ravens face an uncertain future at the cornerback position for next season. While Marlon Humphrey is expected to continue his role as the team's top corner, the player starting opposite from him is a mystery with Marcus Peters facing free agency. That's why The 33rd Team has the...
Comments / 0