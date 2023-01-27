ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales Lands Second Interview With Ravens

After impressing in his first meeting with the Ravens, Seahawks quarterback coach Dave Canales has drawn closer to securing his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Baltimore has requested a second interview with Canales for its vacant play caller role. He's vying to...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Tom Brady Quietly Worked at Tampa Animal Shelter During Season

Tom Brady’s surprise retirement announcement on Wednesday has been followed by a barrage of love and support from his peers and fans, but one post shows him in a light that people have never really seen before. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a cutthroat competitor and apparently an animal lover.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Instant Reaction: Tom Brady is Retiring ‘For Good’

CINCINNATI — Tom Brady is retiring. The NFL legend made the announcement on Wednesday morning. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a 53-second video. "Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me." Brady held back tears as he made the announcement from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

OT Darnell Wright Open to Changing Sides After Meeting With Steelers

MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking at a number of offensive line prospects during their NFL Draft scouting, but one name that seems to be on many people's radar recently is Tennesse offensive tackle, Darnell Wright. Wright comes into the NFL Draft process as a right tackle but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle

Tom Brady Retires; Went 5-3 Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL’s ultimate winner, legendary quarterback Tom Brady, announced his retirement “for good” on Wednesday, leaving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the most-accomplished passer still playing in the NFL. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Legendary QB Tom Brady Retires, Seahawks Super Bowl Sadness Remembered

Legendary quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, he announced on social media Wednesday. Brady, who quickly came out of retirement last offseason after an original goodbye, says that this time it's "for good." And with that, the Seattle Seahawks can say good...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Wichita Eagle

New England Patriots Legend Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Let's hope this isn't the "GOAT Who Cried Wolf." The greatest to ever do it is calling it a career … and this time, it’s “for good.”. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, capping a two-plus decade long career considered by many to be the greatest ever enjoyed by a football player.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Final Report Card: Season Grades for 2022 Free Agent Signings

In the past, with limited financial capital at his disposal, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has typically taken the cheap route in free agency, preferring to sign aging veterans to one-year deals rather than invest in younger players with more upside at a higher premium. Such tactics typically didn't...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Green Bay Cowboys? New Offense: McCarthy To Install Packers Style in 2023

FEB 1 THE DALLAS PACKERS? The Dallas Cowboys have said goodbye to a coach ... and goodbye to an offensive style. Were coach Mike McCarthy and his offensive coordinator Kellen Moore involved in a "power struggle''? Nah. What they did together worked ... but not as well as McCarthy thinks it can work in 2023 with an offensive philosophy that mirrors what he did successfully in Green Bay.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Mock Draft: Ravens Take National Champion CB, Bolster Secondary

The Baltimore Ravens face an uncertain future at the cornerback position for next season. While Marlon Humphrey is expected to continue his role as the team's top corner, the player starting opposite from him is a mystery with Marcus Peters facing free agency. That's why The 33rd Team has the...
BALTIMORE, MD

