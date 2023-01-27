Read full article on original website
Bend teen and her high-flying guinea pig, Abby, leap into Guinness Book of World Records
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The bond between a pet and its owner led to a Guinness World Record for a Bend teen and her pet guinea pig. Grace Hoiness and her little star, Abby, flew right into the Guinness Book of World Records for highest bar jump by a guinea pig. Abby set the new world record with a jump of 22 centimeters, which is 8.6 inches.
Touchmark adds The Alexander in Bend to its family of retirement communities
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Seniors living throughout Central Oregon now have a Touchmark retirement community on both the east and west sides of Bend. Effective Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Alexander will be known as Touchmark at Pilot Butte, joining Touchmark’s existing Bend community that has been serving the area since 2003.
Bend’s Honey Canney enjoys her 107th birthday party
Honey Canney was kind enough to share her thoughts and her key to life -- 'love and be loved' -- at her 107 birthday party Monday at Bend's Whispering Winds Retirement Center. Happy birthday, Honey!
One Class at a Time: Madras third-grade teacher is recognized
Madras Elementary School third-grade teacher Emily Newman knows how tough it is for teachers. She gets $500 to help with her classroom.
Four Redmond seniors commit to play college football
Chad Spitz, Kyle Littlejohn and Nathan Wachs will attend Eastern Oregon, while Brogan Halsey committed to College of The Siskiyous.
New Bend doggy day care picks up your furry friend on school bus for off-leash hikes, overnight boarding
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new dog day care service will pick your pooch up and take them to a 20-acre ranch for off-leash hikes, using a bright yellow school bus as their mode of travel. Lucky Dog Adventures is located in Tumalo, serving primarily the Bend area.
Foes of disputed SE Bend gas station expected to fill City Hall as councilors decide whether to hear appeal
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors are likely to face a full council chambers Wednesday night as they decide whether to hear an appeal filed by opponents of a proposed gas station at the corner of Brosterhous and Murphy roads.
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man's alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said.
