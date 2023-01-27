ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touchmark adds The Alexander in Bend to its family of retirement communities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Seniors living throughout Central Oregon now have a Touchmark retirement community on both the east and west sides of Bend. Effective Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Alexander will be known as Touchmark at Pilot Butte, joining Touchmark’s existing Bend community that has been serving the area since 2003.
Bend’s Honey Canney enjoys her 107th birthday party

Honey Canney was kind enough to share her thoughts and her key to life -- 'love and be loved' -- at her 107 birthday party Monday at Bend's Whispering Winds Retirement Center. Happy birthday, Honey!
One Class at a Time: Madras third-grade teacher is recognized

Madras Elementary School third-grade teacher Emily Newman knows how tough it is for teachers. She gets $500 to help with her classroom.
Four Redmond seniors commit to play college football

Chad Spitz, Kyle Littlejohn and Nathan Wachs will attend Eastern Oregon, while Brogan Halsey committed to College of The Siskiyous.
