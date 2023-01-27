BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The bond between a pet and its owner led to a Guinness World Record for a Bend teen and her pet guinea pig. Grace Hoiness and her little star, Abby, flew right into the Guinness Book of World Records for highest bar jump by a guinea pig. Abby set the new world record with a jump of 22 centimeters, which is 8.6 inches.

