Alabama State

wbrc.com

Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
MEMPHIS, TN
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wbrc.com

Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama

As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Adderall shortage impact still being felt in Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — More than three months since the FDA announced the ADHD medication Adderall was experiencing a shortage, the impact is still being felt across our community. The FDA made the announcement in October. Its website has Adderall on its shortage list as a ‘limited supply’ for 100-count of 10, 20 and 30 […]
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law

Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A total of 97 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates will be released Tuesday, according to Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Initially the Alabama Department of Corrections was planning to release 408 inmates on mandatory supervised release however the department...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

BamaCarry clarifies permitless carry on school property

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gun owners in Alabama are still required to have a permit to have their weapon on school property or within 1,000 feet of campus. "The law has not changed," BamaCarry president Eddie Fulmer says. "Nothing has changed. The new law changed nothing about who can carry on school property."
ALABAMA STATE

