WHNT-TV
Policing Back in the Spotlight After Tyre Nichols’ Death | Feb. 1, 2023. 5:30 a.m.
wbrc.com
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
WHNT-TV
wbrc.com
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
Alabama Skies: Ice threat creeps into Alabama
As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
Several Alabama Restaurants Closed Due To “Roach Infestation”
NO. NO. JUST NO! THIS LIST SPANS ACROSS MANY CITIES HERE IN ALABAMA. I can not handle a roach at my favorite eating establishment in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This breaks my heart. One of my absolute FAVORITE restaurants was CLOSED DOWN recently because of a "roach infestation" according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
Bed Bath & Beyond complete store closure list, including new one in Alabama
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has released another store closure list, including one in Alabama. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond it was closing some 150 stores. The latest list includes 87 locations, with 5 buybuy Baby stores and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores. An earlier list...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
Adderall shortage impact still being felt in Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — More than three months since the FDA announced the ADHD medication Adderall was experiencing a shortage, the impact is still being felt across our community. The FDA made the announcement in October. Its website has Adderall on its shortage list as a ‘limited supply’ for 100-count of 10, 20 and 30 […]
Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A total of 97 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates will be released Tuesday, according to Cam Ward, Director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. Initially the Alabama Department of Corrections was planning to release 408 inmates on mandatory supervised release however the department...
Infant rescued in Ohio Amber Alert has died
One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert search in Ohio last month has died, police said.
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
wvtm13.com
BamaCarry clarifies permitless carry on school property
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gun owners in Alabama are still required to have a permit to have their weapon on school property or within 1,000 feet of campus. "The law has not changed," BamaCarry president Eddie Fulmer says. "Nothing has changed. The new law changed nothing about who can carry on school property."
