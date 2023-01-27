As we mentioned yesterday, the wintry mix was getting just too close to Alabama to not have any impacts. It’s no surprise our northern counties got some sleet and freezing rain. If you’re traveling in this region today, give yourself a little extra time to deal with some possible ice issues, especially on bridges and overpasses. Or, if you’re traveling into northern Mississippi or Tennessee, check highway conditions as those areas received quite a bit more frozen precipitation. There are also areas of dense fog across the state.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO