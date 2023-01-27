El Paso nurses rally for safe staffing

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — El Paso area nurses from Las Palmas and Hospitals of Providence joined thousands of registered nurse members of National Nurses United (NNU) as they demanded the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients.

NNU nurses emphasized this winter’s surge in RSV, influenza, and Covid-19 patients resulted in a crisis condition due to decreased inpatient beds.

“El Paso nurses are sick and tired of hospital corporations like HCA cutting corners on staffing, undermining our patient care and making it harder to recruit and retain nurses. Just in the last year, our hospital lost 126 nurses. That’s unacceptable for nurses and the patients we serve.” said Juan Anchondo, an RN at Las Palmas Hospital in the medical-surgical unit and a chief nurse rep of NNOC/NNU.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.