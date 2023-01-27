1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
The SPD charged Tyniceshia M. Osborne, 42, with one count of Principal to 1 st Degree Rape.
Warrants were issued on Tuesday for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31, and DeMarcus June, 44, with the men facing one count apiece of 1 st Degree Rape.Shreveport man refused to stop stalking woman; sentenced to 15 years hard labor
Devin Akins has since turned himself over to the police, but DeMarcus June is still at large.
Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two dangerous suspects to either call SPD directly at 318-673-7300 #3 or remain anonymous by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Remember that Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
