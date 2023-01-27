ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

1 suspect at large, 3rd suspect arrested in juvenile rape investigation

By Jaclyn Tripp
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNrX9_0kSkpe0G00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Shreveport police arrested a third suspect in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gCGg_0kSkpe0G00
DeMarcus June is still at large. (Image: Shreveport Police Department)

The SPD charged Tyniceshia M. Osborne, 42, with one count of Principal to 1 st Degree Rape.

Warrants were issued on Tuesday for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31, and DeMarcus June, 44, with the men facing one count apiece of 1 st Degree Rape.

Shreveport man refused to stop stalking woman; sentenced to 15 years hard labor

Devin Akins has since turned himself over to the police, but DeMarcus June is still at large.

Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two dangerous suspects to either call SPD directly at 318-673-7300 #3 or remain anonymous by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Remember that Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Man arrested in shooting that injured 6-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting case that left a 6-year-old child injured. On Monday, Jan. 30, SPD reported the arrest of 27-year-old Cavisia Goode for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 28 shooting. Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

1 arrested, 1 injured in Carthage shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection with an early-morning shooting in Carthage. According to the Carthage Police Department, around 3 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of S. Adams St. When police arrived on scene, the found a man on...
CARTHAGE, TX
Power 95.9

Beaware! 4 Arkansas Imates Escape & Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Magnolia, Arkansas issued an alert this morning about four inmates escaping from the Columbia County Detention Facility. They are considered Armed and Dangerous. They are in vehicles not on foot so that means they could be anywhere. They are driving a gold Ford Escape with Arkansas plates AR 929 ZER and a white Toyota Corolla with Arkansas plates AEP 12K.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers offering reward

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at large more than three months after his death, and police are asking for the public’s help. Shreveport murder suspect missing, Crime Stoppers …. A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport man is still at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGNO

Fire claims life of child in Sarepta; State Fire Marshal issues statement

The Sarepta Fire Department responded to a 1:30 a.m. report of a fire in the 700 block of Church Street on Jan. 30, where they arrived to find a mobile home on fire. Two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. An 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued from the burning home.
SAREPTA, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman shot in Sunday mass shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died, according to the Caddo Coroner's Office. Latounda Bryant, 33, of North Southland Park Drive, died at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGNO

These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday

Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
CADDO PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy