Pelicans forward Zion Williamson named 2023 NBA All-Star Game starter

Zion Williamson might be out with an injury, but NBA fans have seen enough: He'll be starting the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, if he's healthy enough to do so.

Williamson was named among the five Western Conference starters for the annual showcase, alongside Lakers forward LeBron James, Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

James will be a team captain as the Western Conference starter with the most votes, and he'll join Eastern Conference team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo in choosing the roster for each squad.

The nod marks Williamson's second All-Star appearance in his young career, and it comes despite appearing in just 29 of the Pelicans' 49 games this season. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out until at least early February. Still, his time on the court has been ascendant as always, with averages of 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 60.6% shooting.

It's possible that Williamson is back healthy by the game itself, with All-Star weekend set for February 17-19 in Utah.