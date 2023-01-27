ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson named 2023 NBA All-Star Game starter

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9fGh_0kSkpbM500

Zion Williamson might be out with an injury, but NBA fans have seen enough: He'll be starting the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, if he's healthy enough to do so.

Williamson was named among the five Western Conference starters for the annual showcase, alongside Lakers forward LeBron James, Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

James will be a team captain as the Western Conference starter with the most votes, and he'll join Eastern Conference team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo in choosing the roster for each squad.

The nod marks Williamson's second All-Star appearance in his young career, and it comes despite appearing in just 29 of the Pelicans' 49 games this season. He is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out until at least early February. Still, his time on the court has been ascendant as always, with averages of 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 60.6% shooting.

It's possible that Williamson is back healthy by the game itself, with All-Star weekend set for February 17-19 in Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy