Shoplifter who attacked CVS employees, cops with stolen metal lock arrested

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An unidentified shoplifter was arrested at an Upper East Side CVS on Tuesday for attacking employees and police with a metal padlock, according to the NYPD.

Employees confronted the person for shoplifting around 12:50 p.m. at the CVS on Lexington Avenue near East 87th Street, officials said.

The alleged shoplifter had reportedly taken about $65 worth of beverages and locks and started bashing the employees in the face with one of the locks when confronted.

The staff members were able to flag down two police officers, who the shoplifter also attacked with the lock.

The person was arrested and brought by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan for a medical evaluation.

The employees refused medical attention at the scene and the officers were brought to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center with minor injuries.

1010WINS

