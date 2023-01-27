TxDOT alerts drivers to detour Friday, Saturday for Business I-40 (Amarillo Blvd.)

Over the next two days, the Texas Department of Transportation's contractor will be placing concrete pavement for State Loop (SL) 335 that will require detours.

On Friday, drivers on Business I-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) will be detoured between Soncy Road and Helium Road, according to a TxDOT news release.

Westbound traffic will detour south on Soncy to the I-40 frontage road, going west, then turning north on Helium Road to reach BI-40.

Then on Saturday, drivers going eastbound on BI-40 will be detoured south on Helium Road to the I-40 frontage road, then east toward Soncy Road before turning back north towards BI-40.

The detours will be in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.