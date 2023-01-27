ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ready or not, consumers will soon encounter lab-grown meat

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ermXS_0kSkpSMQ00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Lab-grown, or cultivated, meat is moving closer to being widely available in the U.S. But are consumers ready to get over their skepticism and squeamishness?

Economic futurist Andrew Busch says ready or not, here it comes.
U.S. regulators have already signed off on one lab-grown chicken product, paving the way for California manufacturer UPSIDE Foods to scale up. Its first products could be in restaurants later this year, with cultivated chicken eventually coming to retail stores.

“Just remember, five years ago we were talking about ChatGPT, and everybody thought it’ll be years, decades before that happens,” Busch said of the Artificial Intelligence-driven communication technology. “This is coming, and it’s going to be faster than you think.”

Cultivated meat comes from livestock cells that are grown in bioreactors. They ultimately form products that resemble and taste like meat.

Busch says two factors will drive the success – or failure – of the lab-grown protein products. One is whether consumers will be accepting of them.
Another is whether manufacturers can produce it at a price point that will make it competitive with conventional livestock meat.

Lab-grown meat is different from the plant-based meat substitutes that have enjoyed some success in the marketplace. Cultivated meat won’t pass muster with vegetarians because it is still a meat product, Busch says.

“They’re very different products with similar desires to replace the way that we produce meat today,” he told the Noon Business Hour on Thursday.

Comments / 112

Joe Hutchinson
5d ago

Do not eat this garbage. buy from your local farmers, if can and if they don't put it on the packaging that it's lab grown and we have a choice between real meat and lab grown meat. scientists have gone way to far trying to play God. They can grow meat in a lab but no cure for cancer.

Reply(4)
98
guess#me
5d ago

Please mark this crap clearly . I DO NOT want to accidentally buy or EAT this ....Pay attention people Gov messing with your food MORE .

Reply(2)
97
Guest
5d ago

NO NO AND NO!! I'm from South Dakota we know what real meat looks like. Make sure these packages are labeled correctly I do not want to put poison in my mouth

Reply(1)
63
Related
Eden Reports

'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually

The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
The Guardian

‘Let them eat lentils’ won’t save us from animal farming – we must embrace meat substitutes

Do you hate the idea of animal-free meat? Many people do. Unsurprisingly, livestock farmers are often furiously opposed. More surprisingly, so are some vegans: “Why can’t people eat tofu and lentils, like me?” Well, the new products – plant-based, microbial and cell-cultured meat and dairy – are not aimed at vegans, but at the far greater number who like the taste and texture of animals. Many others instinctively recoil from the idea of food that seems familiar, but isn’t.
natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk

A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
WASHINGTON STATE
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Mashed

The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today

Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
