Affidavit: Arrest of Prosper ISD board president stems from incident at church

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFnwA_0kSkpRTh00

The Prosper ISD said the arrest of its school board president had nothing to do with a district student.

A Dallas police report confirms that.

According to an arrest affidavit, Drew Wilborn, 43, allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

The church says in a statement that after learning of the incident last April, it immediately suspended Wilborn, and that it later fired him.

"We condemn abuse in any form and are profoundly committed to the safety and welfare of our entire church community," Antioch Church's statement read. "In addition to policies in place to protect men, women and children who attend Antioch Church, we require all our staff and volunteers to undergo rigorous screenings, including regular criminal record and background checks, and complete mandatory training to help maintain a safe environment.

"Antioch Church will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement," the statement continued. "We encourage anyone with additional information or concern to contact the appropriate authorities."

Wilborn is in the Dallas County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. R. Jones at 214-671-4331 or email him at raungi.jones@dallaspolice.gov .

