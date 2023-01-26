Sidewalk work to impact traffic on North Roan Street through February

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s Public Works Department is installing sidewalks along North Roan Street, and officials say traffic will be impacted through February.

According to a release from the city’s public works office, the construction is happening between W. Springbrook Drive and Browns Mill Road. Drivers will reportedly see shoulder and lane closures on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., namely in the areas of the Interstate 26 entrance and exit ramps.

This project is expected to be complete by the end of February, the release states. Motorists who cannot avoid the area are asked to use extreme caution and observe posted speed limits.

