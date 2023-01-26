ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan is spending $25 million to put police officers in nearly 200 schools – Is it enough to protect our students?

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

(WWJ) – Last week the state of Michigan announced it’s dispersing $25 million in grant money to nearly 200 school districts across the state to add school resource officers over the next three years.

Districts will receive money to help fund salaries, benefits and training for SROs. On a new Daily J podcast , WWJ’s Brian Fisher explores the officers’ impact and the role they play in student safety and education, and whether this move is enough to keep our students safe.

Comments / 7

talk'n2myself
4d ago

what a ridiculous waste of money, the fact that we need to turn schools into a prison environment should embarrass every American fighting against reforming our gun laws

Reply(1)
4
