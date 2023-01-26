Michigan is spending $25 million to put police officers in nearly 200 schools – Is it enough to protect our students?

(WWJ) – Last week the state of Michigan announced it’s dispersing $25 million in grant money to nearly 200 school districts across the state to add school resource officers over the next three years.

Districts will receive money to help fund salaries, benefits and training for SROs. On a new Daily J podcast , WWJ’s Brian Fisher explores the officers’ impact and the role they play in student safety and education, and whether this move is enough to keep our students safe.

Want The Daily J delivered right to you? Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including on the free Audacy App .