‘Has to stop:’ Dealership offering $5,000 reward hoping to recover stolen vehicles
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps officials at a local dealership recover some of their vehicles that were recently stolen.
Woman possibly drugged, man claims assault on West Street: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Shortly after midnight Jan. 14, a caller reported that he had been assaulted at a business. The alleged suspect had left the scene. Police are reviewing video footage. Charges are pending an investigation. Welfare check: West Street. After a woman passed out at 11:52 p.m. Jan. 18, a family member...
Police report more than $2,000 worth of items stolen from store: Avon Police Blotter
A diver is pulled over for swerving, arrested for OVI: Medina Police Blotter
A driver was stopped on Ryan Road near Lafayette Road at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 30 for a marked lanes violation and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle impaired. A resident called police at 12:34 p.m. Jan. 27 to report a neighbor rode their dirt bike in the caller’s yard.
Drunk Parma woman found driving wrong direction in construction zone: North Royalton Police Blotter
Drunken driving, York Road: On Jan. 8, police observed a weaving black Buick Encore driving with its high beams on York Road. The problem was due to construction the road only allowed one-way traffic heading westbound. The Encore was heading eastbound causing other drivers to move between construction barrels to...
Wrong-way driver blames GPS: North Olmsted Police Blotter
An officer at 12:18 a.m. Jan. 15 stopped an SUV on Grace Road near Brookpark Road after watching the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer had spotted the vehicle turning from Columbia Road onto Brookpark Road and heading eastbound in the westbound lane of travel. A median separates the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Report: One arrested after 30+ crowd ‘smoking, drinking’ inside Sheetz
Officers were called around 2:30 Sunday morning on reports of a large crowd inside the store.
Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar
AKRON, OH – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on South Arlington Street that occurred Saturday night. According to police, at around 8:30 pm, an employee reported seeing a suspect stuff electronic items into his pockets. He said the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the manager. The suspect fled the store shortly thereafter. The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle that headed northbound out of the parking lot after the robbery. No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, about 25 – 30 years old. The post Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
Classic-style Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from garage: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police sent out a “be-on-the-lookout (BOLO)” alert to surrounding departments on Jan. 21 after residents reported around 9:30 a.m. that a black 2005 Mercedes-Benz G500 SUV had been taken from their garage. There were conflicting reports on whether or not the keys were inside, with initial reports indicating...
Man arrested after breaking into car, stealing backpack containing marijuana in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 22-year-old man was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 after he broke into a car parked outside a Crestridge Drive home and stole a backpack containing marijuana products. The victim called police and said a man had broken a window in his car...
Drunk man smashes pickup truck into parked car; man caught stealing groceries from Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Sylvia Drive. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 48, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 15 after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving slammed into a vehicle parked in the street on Sylvia. Witnesses called police about the...
Police investigate additional vehicle thefts and an attempted theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Wyandotte Avenue. A resident called the police department at 4:14 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a vehicle missing from his driveway. A resident called the police department at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a missing vehicle. Attempted grand theft: Brockley...
Road rage incident begins in Cleveland, ends in Strongsville: Strongsville Police Blotter
Traveling road rage, Royalton Road: On Jan. 13, a driver called police regarding a road rage incident that began in Cleveland. The BMW convertible driver said he was being tailgated by a white SUV with a “Blue Lives Matter” sticker on the back while getting onto I-71 in Cleveland.
Man shoots himself in the hand: North Ridgeville police blotter
On January 21, a man shot himself in the hand and was transported to the hospital. On January 23, a man reported he was held in a car against his will. The man was driven to Brook Park, where he was able to exit the car unharmed. Theft: Bainbridge Road.
Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police. Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital. Officers said they learned on their way...
Court visit results in man’s arrest on an outstanding warrant: Avon Lake police blotter
A man stopped at the Avon Lake Municipal Court on January 20. While at the window, he was detained for an active warrant for his arrest through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. Fraud: Long Pointe Drive. On January 21, police were dispatched for a theft complaint. After an investigation,...
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Norton police: Driver in State Route 21 crash dead after head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio — One is dead and another injured after a crash on State Route 21 southbound at the Dorothy Road overpass. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On the morning of January 30 at...
