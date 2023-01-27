ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Maryland — The Report Card

Indiana’s five game winning streak came to an uninspiring end. The hot Hoosiers were ground to a halt on Maryland on Tuesday evening. IU had a good first ten minutes and took a 22-15 lead at the Xfinity Center. But Maryland outscored the Hoosiers 22-7 over the remainder of the first half to take an eight point lead into the break. The Hoosiers pulled back to within two just a few minutes into the second half, but a 6-0 Maryland response reset the eight point advantage, and Indiana never got closer than five.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Disruptive defense leads IU women to road win at Minnesota

Indiana’s defense smothered Minnesota in the first half, forcing turnovers on 47 percent of the Golden Gophers’ possessions before the break. The No. 4 Hoosiers came into the game in Minneapolis as significant favorites, and the wave of miscues by the home team quickly put the game out of reach.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football picks up commitment from 2023 athlete Desirrio Riles

Indiana made an addition to its 2023 class on national signing day. Jacksonville, Fla. based Desirrio Riles announced on Wednesday morning he has committed to IU. Riles played quarterback in high school for three years but made a position change going into his senior season. He was recruited to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU has a lot to clean up after its performance at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Indiana played a messy game against Maryland. The Hoosiers weren’t perfect during their five-game winning streak, only playing to their full potential on both ends, simultaneously, in spurts. But IU was finding ways to win games. That was not the case Tuesday. The Hoosiers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men back in the AP top-25, women move up to No. 4

A five game winning streak has propelled the IU men back into the AP top-25 this week. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 21 in this week’s AP top-25 after falling out of the poll for three straight weeks. They didn’t even receive a vote two weeks ago. Leading...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

