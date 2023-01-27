Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Maryland — The Report Card
Indiana’s five game winning streak came to an uninspiring end. The hot Hoosiers were ground to a halt on Maryland on Tuesday evening. IU had a good first ten minutes and took a 22-15 lead at the Xfinity Center. But Maryland outscored the Hoosiers 22-7 over the remainder of the first half to take an eight point lead into the break. The Hoosiers pulled back to within two just a few minutes into the second half, but a 6-0 Maryland response reset the eight point advantage, and Indiana never got closer than five.
thedailyhoosier.com
Disruptive defense leads IU women to road win at Minnesota
Indiana’s defense smothered Minnesota in the first half, forcing turnovers on 47 percent of the Golden Gophers’ possessions before the break. The No. 4 Hoosiers came into the game in Minneapolis as significant favorites, and the wave of miscues by the home team quickly put the game out of reach.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football picks up commitment from 2023 athlete Desirrio Riles
Indiana made an addition to its 2023 class on national signing day. Jacksonville, Fla. based Desirrio Riles announced on Wednesday morning he has committed to IU. Riles played quarterback in high school for three years but made a position change going into his senior season. He was recruited to be...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU has a lot to clean up after its performance at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Indiana played a messy game against Maryland. The Hoosiers weren’t perfect during their five-game winning streak, only playing to their full potential on both ends, simultaneously, in spurts. But IU was finding ways to win games. That was not the case Tuesday. The Hoosiers...
thedailyhoosier.com
Maintaining focus will be key for IU women’s basketball heading into tough stretch
As Indiana women’s basketball’s historic run continues, it’s easy to think about the possible destinations that await this team. And that may be its biggest challenge heading into the stretch run. These Hoosiers have shown mental toughness all season long, meeting a plethora of moments with appropriate calmness or intensity.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball forward Jordan Geronimo to miss second straight game with lower leg injury
Indiana will be without main rotation player Jordan Geronimo for a second straight game at Maryland on Tuesday evening. Geronimo was not in uniform during pre-game warmups. He was wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Indiana confirmed Geronimo will not play again due to “an injury to his...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men back in the AP top-25, women move up to No. 4
A five game winning streak has propelled the IU men back into the AP top-25 this week. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 21 in this week’s AP top-25 after falling out of the poll for three straight weeks. They didn’t even receive a vote two weeks ago. Leading...
