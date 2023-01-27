Read full article on original website
Las Vegas officers, retired officer recognized during recent City Council meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — City Council members are honoring a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer and two current ones. During a City Council meeting held Wednesday morning, two current officers and a retired officer were presented with plaques and recognized for what they do in the community.
Catholic Charities in Las Vegas puts out call for more refugee youth mentors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is putting out the call for more refugee youth mentors. The program, which began three years ago, matches community volunteers with youth refugees who are between 15 and 24 years old. Currently, Catholic Charities says they have 38 mentees and...
Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
CCSD Superintendent doesn't want district broken up, group continues its fight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The discussion of whether to break up the Clark County School District continues. On Friday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara made it very clear that he doesn't believe breaking up the district would be in the interest of his students. But one group that continues...
Hundreds of elementary school students gifted with new shoes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local elementary school kids will now be walking into school in style, with the help of Clark County. On Tuesday, commissioner Michael Naft joined the 'Shoes That Fit' organization to deliver 650 pairs of shoes to students at Helen Jydstrup Elementary on the southwest side of town.
New initiative focuses on zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2050 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas adopted a resolution to launch a new initiative aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries on roadways by 2050. Council members unanimously approved the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan. It is a collaboration effort between the city, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County School District, and other entities to make road improvements and enhance safety education.
Clark County DA answers questions on violent Oregon kidnapping suspect’s Nevada jail time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is defending the 2021 plea deal given to a man now suspected of violent kidnapping, attempted murder, and two homicides in Oregon. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was on the run for a week, eluding capture while police sought him...
Boulder City attraction 'Rail Explorers' changes direction, what's coming next
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rail Explorers have pack-up. However, another company from California will continue a similar "rail car" experience here at the museum in its place. Over five years, Rail Explorers became a unique and thrilling activity that drew thousands of tourists and locals to its Boulder City location.
Station Casinos begins 4 day hiring event for upcoming pool season, new Rouge Room
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Station Casinos will begin filling up its staff for several open positions at two valley locations during a several-day job fair. The four-day event will kick off Wednesday, February 1, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Red Rock Resort in Summerlin. Managers will...
FBI Las Vegas asking for public's help locating missing 21-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas needs the public's help locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Zailey Unidad Flores was last heard from on Jan. 12, when she made telephonic contact with a family member claiming she was in Mexico. Officials describe her as 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about...
West Las Vegas Arts Center reveals new exhibit for Black History Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The West Las Vegas Cultural Arts Center is kicking off Black History Month with the opening of a new exhibit. The "Road to 50" Exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence. Bahamas Cultural Ambassador Jamaal Rolle hosted the opening event on Wednesday. MORE ON...
Dog suffering from severe mange gets adopted following weeks of recovery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Penny didn't have to look far to find her forever home. In an update posted by The Animal Foundation on Wednesday, the shelter says Penny will stay with her foster family as they chose to adopt her following the recovery period. Her skin is all...
Clark County to consider setting ground for Las Vegas Grand Prix as annual event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners will consider laying the groundwork to stage Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix each year for the next decade. An agenda for the board's Feb. 7 meeting includes a resolution for discussion that would recognize the F1 event as "an annual event beneficial to Clark County."
Tuscany Suites & Casino to hold job fair in February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local casino looks to hire dozens during an upcoming hiring event. The Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the fair on Wednesday, February 8, from 11 am to 2 pm at the casino's second-floor ballrooms. The casino says they will be hiring for all...
Faucet company Moen breaks ground on new North Las Vegas distribution center
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Moen faucet brand broke ground on a new state-of-the-art facility - the Prologis Speedway North Distribution Center 1 – in the City of North Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 680,414 square-foot distribution center, being built in partnership with logistics real-estate provider Prologis, will...
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
Frontier Airlines offers all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off a summer of traveling with Frontier's new all-you-can-fly pass. Frontier Airlines is launching its new summer pass to provide travelers with unlimited flights for $399. The all-you-can-fly pass is available from May 2 - September 13. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas...
North Las Vegas police remember fallen officer on 28th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen officers. On Monday, they honored the legacy of Officer Raul Paul Elizondo, who tragically lost his life 28 years ago after a suspect he was investigating grabbed his gun and fatally shot him.
Trial date for ex-Clark County official accused of killing journalist pushed to November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The trial date for Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas journalist, has been pushed to the fall. Court records indicate the originally scheduled start date of April 17 was vacated after a status check hearing Wednesday.
Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. Snowfall in Henderson at I-11 and Greenway Road. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in...
