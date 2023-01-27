ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Hundreds of elementary school students gifted with new shoes

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local elementary school kids will now be walking into school in style, with the help of Clark County. On Tuesday, commissioner Michael Naft joined the 'Shoes That Fit' organization to deliver 650 pairs of shoes to students at Helen Jydstrup Elementary on the southwest side of town.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
New initiative focuses on zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2050 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas adopted a resolution to launch a new initiative aimed at eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries on roadways by 2050. Council members unanimously approved the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan. It is a collaboration effort between the city, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County School District, and other entities to make road improvements and enhance safety education.
LAS VEGAS, NV
West Las Vegas Arts Center reveals new exhibit for Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The West Las Vegas Cultural Arts Center is kicking off Black History Month with the opening of a new exhibit. The "Road to 50" Exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence. Bahamas Cultural Ambassador Jamaal Rolle hosted the opening event on Wednesday. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tuscany Suites & Casino to hold job fair in February

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local casino looks to hire dozens during an upcoming hiring event. The Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the fair on Wednesday, February 8, from 11 am to 2 pm at the casino's second-floor ballrooms. The casino says they will be hiring for all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Frontier Airlines offers all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off a summer of traveling with Frontier's new all-you-can-fly pass. Frontier Airlines is launching its new summer pass to provide travelers with unlimited flights for $399. The all-you-can-fly pass is available from May 2 - September 13. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. Snowfall in Henderson at I-11 and Greenway Road. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

