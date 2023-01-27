ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, CT

Eyewitness News

12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight. Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning. When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Kid fed up with shoveling snow

An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crews respond to overnight house fire in Hartford


HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Child orders $1,000 of food from dad's phone


HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Custodian hurt confronting intruder at school in Hamden

Custodian hurt while confronting school intruder in Hamden. An officer on scene at 1043 Capitol Ave. confirmed to Channel 3 that police were called after reports of shots fired. Damaged syrup lines at a farm in Portland may have been caused by a young black bear,...
HAMDEN, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol Officer Alec Iurato receives national honor


BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford 2035 plan focuses on city’s future improvements

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The capital city is hearing from residents about quality-of-life issues and where there is room for improvement. This is part of Hartford’s 2035 plan, which is a comprehensive plan on ways to improve the city and its neighborhoods. Assessments are happening now to improve the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Murder-suicide under investigation at Bethel home


BETHEL, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford officials propose changes to make Asylum Avenue safer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Asylum Avenue in Hartford will be in the spotlight Monday night as city officials work to make it safer. They said they are looking to limit the crashes on the street, which extends into West Hartford. However, they said they are mostly focused on a stretch...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fairfield police search for suspicious male who approached middle schoolers

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspicious male who approached two middle school girls in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said it happened around 3:30 p.m. A resident on Collingwood Avenue called police to report the incident. As the two girls were walking home from the school...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is currently shut down due to an accident. The southbound lanes are currently shut down at Wells Road. Wethersfield Police is assisting Newington Police with road closures. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

The pizza playoffs are underway

6 students arrested for fight at Crosby High School. Push to make pizza Connecticut's official state food.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Valentine Day scams to look out for as the big day arrives

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away and the Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut says scammers often target the procrastinators. With the turn of the calendar, Julie Zadjura is preparing for what she calls a ‘man’s holiday.’”. “Most of them...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

Local police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols video

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues following the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. As protests continue across the country, Eyewitness News is hearing from police departments in Connecticut. Police chiefs said they are outraged after seeing that video of Tyre Nichols. In Hartford, the police chief has...
MEMPHIS, TN

