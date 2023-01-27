Read full article on original website
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi?. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age.
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
Veterans in Texas, Wisconsin sue Biden administration over new gun restrictions
A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing the Biden administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) over a new rule aimed at regulating stabilizing braces that can turn pistols into rifles, arguing the measure violates the right to bear arms. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District...
The Space Shuttle Columbia disaster: How NASA honored the astronauts with a memorial on Mars
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – It’s been 20 years since the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated over Texas, killing all seven astronauts on board in a disaster that marked one of our space program’s darkest days. Rick D. Husband (commander), William C. McCool (pilot), David Brown (mission specialist), Laurel...
Decatur City Council won’t provide funds for homeless advocates
DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Advocates say Decatur city leaders are leaving money to fight the homelessness crisis out of the conversation at council meetings. Officials are now responding with how they plan to address the growing homeless population. Sue Terrell of Hands Across Decatur knows a lot about homelessness...
It’s Unclaimed Property Day! Find out if you have unclaimed money, benefits
ALABAMA (WHNT) — Have you ever found money in your pocket that you forgot about? Well, that feeling is what Unclaimed Property Day is all about. February 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people in the United States, one in every seven, have what is known as “unclaimed property,” i.e. financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years.
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – For 6-year-old Mason Stonehouse, money was no object last weekend. The youngster somehow managed to buy five orders of jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, ice cream, grape leaves and rice. But that’s just some of what Mason ordered.
