ALABAMA (WHNT) — Have you ever found money in your pocket that you forgot about? Well, that feeling is what Unclaimed Property Day is all about. February 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people in the United States, one in every seven, have what is known as “unclaimed property,” i.e. financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO