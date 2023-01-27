ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi?. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wdhn.com

Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
TEXAS STATE
wdhn.com

Decatur City Council won’t provide funds for homeless advocates

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Advocates say Decatur city leaders are leaving money to fight the homelessness crisis out of the conversation at council meetings. Officials are now responding with how they plan to address the growing homeless population. Sue Terrell of Hands Across Decatur knows a lot about homelessness...
DECATUR CITY, IA
wdhn.com

It’s Unclaimed Property Day! Find out if you have unclaimed money, benefits

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Have you ever found money in your pocket that you forgot about? Well, that feeling is what Unclaimed Property Day is all about. February 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people in the United States, one in every seven, have what is known as “unclaimed property,” i.e. financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy