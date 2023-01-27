Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Tired of rush hour traffic in Baton Rouge? It ranks 5th in the US
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Feel like the ride to and from work is taking way too much of your time? You’re not alone. Baton Rouge commuters lose more than 100 hours a year to extra drive times caused by traffic congestion, according to one data survey. A...
brproud.com
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Raven (February 1, 2023)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Raven is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! Raven had two kittens and they were both adopted. We’re hoping that Raven is next to be adopted. She has a beautiful silky, black coat. She is around a year and a half and is a total cuddle bug. If you are looking for a lap cat, Raven may be “purrfect” for you. This sweet girl would need to be in a home without other cats.
brproud.com
Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials
JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
brproud.com
How much money do you need to feed a family in Baton Rouge? Here’s the living wage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge continues to grow economically, despite inflation worries in the nation. A living wage is the theoretical income level that allows individuals or families to afford adequate shelter, food and other necessities, according to Investopedia. When calculated, the living wage in Baton Rouge...
brproud.com
Zack Simmers taking leave from WBRSO to focus on campaign for sheriff
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — In a letter posted online, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office administrative employee Zack Simmers says he’s taking leave from the sheriff’s office. Simmers, who works for WBRSO as a public information officer and liaison to the district attorney’s office,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge leaders discuss preventing crime among youth
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders are still discussing the issues of violent crime in the capital city. This time, they’re talking about young people in our community. The discussion was held at the 10th annual ICRIME summit, an annual event for leaders to...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish School Board member says she’s running for La. House of Representatives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish School Board member announced her candidacy for state representative. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, who was re-elected to the parish school board in 2022, is running to represent District 64 in the Louisiana House of Representatives. “I view myself as a public servant,...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student Madison Brooks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks are set for Friday, Feb. 3. Services will begin with visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. The visitation is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church. Brooks will be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
brproud.com
Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested again, accused of rape in 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks is back behind bars. Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused of raping another girl in 2020. A Walker police detective says Washington allegedly raped a 12-year-old when he was 15. BRProud has requested arrest...
brproud.com
DOTD officials making changes for traffic concerns ahead of I-10 project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The widening of I-10 is causing concern for a lot of drivers across the Baton Rouge area. The Department of Transportation and Development has created a new proposal that will hopefully ease those concerns. “We found a way to actually widen this stretch of...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School Board President addresses school fights resulting in new security measures
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Monday, an altercation between two girls at Scotlandville Magnet High School ended with students and parents in handcuffs. The East Baton Rouge School Board subsequently addressed school and student safety. Across East Baton Rouge Parish, multiple fights have occurred within the past year....
brproud.com
Missing man found shot, killed in sugarcane field
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The remains of a missing Gonzales man have been found in St. James Parish on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the body of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, was found in a sugarcane field in Convent, La. Hampton lived in Bay City, TX, but was visiting family living in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Hampton after his family reported him missing on Jan. 19.
brproud.com
Four Tigers named to All-American teams
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors.
brproud.com
Capital Area CASA desperately needs volunteers to help kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association desperately needs volunteers to become advocates for children in foster care. Tyler Morrow, recruitment coordinator with CASA, said more than 160 children are currently on a waiting list. Volunteers will go through a background check and...
brproud.com
EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
brproud.com
Chase on I-10 with baby in car ends in driver running over own leg
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was apprehended after a chase on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started after the suspect allegedly failed to stop when asked by members of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said in...
brproud.com
LSU’s Jay Johnson entertains at the Rotary Club
BATON ROUGE – We’re just over two weeks away from opening day at Alex Box Stadium, as LSU hosts Western Michigan. The Tigers are the unanimous No. 1 in the preseason polls in just year two under head coach Jay Johnson. With the season right around the corner,...
brproud.com
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies...
