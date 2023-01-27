ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Whisker Wednesday: Raven (February 1, 2023)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Raven is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! Raven had two kittens and they were both adopted. We’re hoping that Raven is next to be adopted. She has a beautiful silky, black coat. She is around a year and a half and is a total cuddle bug. If you are looking for a lap cat, Raven may be “purrfect” for you. This sweet girl would need to be in a home without other cats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials

JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge leaders discuss preventing crime among youth

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders are still discussing the issues of violent crime in the capital city. This time, they’re talking about young people in our community. The discussion was held at the 10th annual ICRIME summit, an annual event for leaders to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements set for LSU student Madison Brooks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks are set for Friday, Feb. 3. Services will begin with visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. The visitation is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church. Brooks will be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge priest works with brother to make music video to share faith

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The new year brought a new song and maybe not from someone you might expect. Father Josh Johnson, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and his brother released a music video called, “I Need You Now.” Father Josh’s brother is Matt Johnson, who goes by the rap name “Sicka Sin.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested again, accused of rape in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks is back behind bars. Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused of raping another girl in 2020. A Walker police detective says Washington allegedly raped a 12-year-old when he was 15. BRProud has requested arrest...
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Missing man found shot, killed in sugarcane field

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The remains of a missing Gonzales man have been found in St. James Parish on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the body of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, was found in a sugarcane field in Convent, La. Hampton lived in Bay City, TX, but was visiting family living in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Hampton after his family reported him missing on Jan. 19.
CONVENT, LA
brproud.com

Four Tigers named to All-American teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Area CASA desperately needs volunteers to help kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association desperately needs volunteers to become advocates for children in foster care. Tyler Morrow, recruitment coordinator with CASA, said more than 160 children are currently on a waiting list. Volunteers will go through a background check and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO identifies victims in deadly shooting outside Waffle House

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the two people who were killed in a Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning. The victims in this deadly shooting were Horace Watson, 37 and Leonard Leslie, 33, according to EBRSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Rieger Road.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

LSU’s Jay Johnson entertains at the Rotary Club

BATON ROUGE – We’re just over two weeks away from opening day at Alex Box Stadium, as LSU hosts Western Michigan. The Tigers are the unanimous No. 1 in the preseason polls in just year two under head coach Jay Johnson. With the season right around the corner,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

