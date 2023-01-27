One of the most exciting days of the NBA season, the trade deadline, is nearly here. With just over a week left until Feb. 9, the rumor mill is starting to overflow. Trade speculation has its limitations in fantasy basketball — context is essential. For example, OG Anunoby is one of the hottest names on the block, but there's no reason for you to trade him if he's on your fantasy roster. Wherever he ends up (maybe still Toronto!), he will continue starting and be a defensive force. Any hit to his usage rate would be negligible, and speculation about that isn't worth a panic trade. Keep him and enjoy the fact you nailed that pick in the draft.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO