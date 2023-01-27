Where are Ohio State football’s 2023 commits in the final composite rankings? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is heading for the second true quarterback battle of the Ryan Day era with two-year starter C.J. Stroud off to the NFL. That leaves behind Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to fight to be his successor. This will be McCord’s second battle after losing out to Stroud in 2021 and spending the past two years as his backup, while Brown served as QB3 during his freshman season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO