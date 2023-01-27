Where are Ohio State football’s 2023 commits in the final composite rankings? Buckeyes Recruiting

Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss survivors launch website, compile timeline and documents of abuse and struggle with Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Unstoppable’ Davison Igbinosun’s rise to Ohio State football from two-way New Jersey standout
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New Ohio State football cornerback Davison Igbinosun made two important moves during his senior season at Union (N.J.) High School. Union coach Lou Grosso said his staff quickly realized opposing offenses avoided Igbinosun altogether. So they moved the two-year starting cornerback to free safety. The coaches...
A transfer cornerback; James Laurinaitis; roster management; chicken bones and more: Buckeye Talk Q&A
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, Ohio State text subscribers ask questions and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means answer them in not very rapid fashion. The topics include:. The transfer cornerback Ohio State added Tuesday. Roster numbers for each position. The Jim Knowles defense in Year...
James Laurinaitis can have a Brian Hartline impact on Ohio State’s linebackers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- James Laurinaitis is returning to his alma mater as a member of Ohio State’s support staff, hoping that the role can blossom into more and his former teammate can show him how, thanks to a Ryan Day philosophy. Day established from the moment he was named...
Freshman All-America cornerback Davison Igbinosun announces transfer to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally found the cornerback help from the transfer portal it has needed for two seasons. Davison Igbinosun, a freshman starter at Ole Miss last season, committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, as first reported by On3′s Hayes Fawcett. The freshman All-American per College Football News recently visited Columbus, as well as Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA.
Ryan Day says the QB battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will be a ‘heck of a competition’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is heading for the second true quarterback battle of the Ryan Day era with two-year starter C.J. Stroud off to the NFL. That leaves behind Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to fight to be his successor. This will be McCord’s second battle after losing out to Stroud in 2021 and spending the past two years as his backup, while Brown served as QB3 during his freshman season.
Will an SEC cornerback help Ohio State football or Michigan decide The Game in November?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — To help solidify a secondary torched too often in its biggest games last season, Ohio State football is recruiting a transfer cornerback out of the Southeastern Conference. So is the Buckeyes’ biggest rival, though, and a handful of other programs. Davison Igbinosun has emerged as one...
What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey, Stephen
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.
A major Heisman Trophy fix -- and should Ezekiel Elliott have a Heisman?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah get into maybe their most heated debate in the history of the show. Doug wants to make a major change to the Heisman Trophy, and Shehan is against it. How might changing...
Transgender woman charged with public indecency for using women’s locker room at Xenia YMCA
XENIA, Ohio – Prosecutors in Xenia have charged a transgender woman with three counts of public indecency for using women’s changing facilities at the local YMCA. The woman, Rachel Glines of Fairborn, was charged in Xenia Municipal Court for incidents in September, November and a third from the end of 2021, the Journal-News in Butler County reported.
Tamarin monkeys that vanished from Dallas Zoo found unharmed; reward for information boosted
DALLAS – Two emperor tamarin monkeys that disappeared from the Dallas Zoo on Monday were recovered by Dallas police Tuesday. Officers, responding to a tip, discovered the monkeys in an abandoned house in Lancaster, about 15 miles from the zoo, Dallas police said. The monkeys have been returned to the zoo.
