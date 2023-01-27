Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Miss Laredo USA and Miss Laredo Teen USA stop by KGNS
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Miss Laredo Pageant was held two weeks ago at La Posada and now the winners of the pageant are on to the next round to represent Laredo. Miss Laredo USA for 2023 Megan Ochoa and Miss Laredo Teen USA 2023 Priscilla Gonzalez have been competing at the pageants for multiple years and both say the events have helped shape them to who they are today.
kgns.tv
Family of man killed in drunk driving accident asking for justice
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family of a young man who was killed in a car accident is demanding justice. It’s been over two months since Hector Manuel Cazarez was killed in a car crash. The accident happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 19 when Hector Manuel...
cbp.gov
Small Unmanned Aircraft System played an integral role in halting a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector
LAREDO, Texas – The use of Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) played an integral role in halting a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector. On Jan. 29, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station while working their assigned duties, responded to a report of a tractor-trailer with several individuals inside near the intersection of Tejas Loop and I-35. Upon arrival to the location, Border Patrol agents discovered 12 individuals inside the trailer. With the assistance of the sUAS, agents located and apprehended two more individuals hiding in the nearby brush.
kgns.tv
Five undocumented immigrants caught with fake passport cards
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Five undocumented immigrants are caught with fake immigration documents. According to Border Patrol, the individuals were riding a bus attempting to make their way through the I-35 checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 20. During a routine inspection, agents found that their immigration documents were fraudulent. All five...
hotelnewsresource.com
SureStay Hotel Laredo, Texas For Sale
CBRE Hotels solicits offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the SureStay Hotel in Laredo, Texas. Thanks to its prime location, the 72-room hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments. Investment Highlights. 3.33X RRM / High Cash Flow – Property is priced at $76,389/Room....
kgns.tv
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager is rushed to the hospital after being shot over the weekend. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. near a home located at the 4400 block of Exodus Drive. Police responded to a call about a person who...
kgns.tv
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A young man is hospitalized after being involved in an accident on Loop 20 Wednesday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Feb. 1 at around 1:49 a.m. Fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Bob Bullock for a rollover accident.
kgns.tv
DPS reminds motorists to drive with caution during wintry weather conditions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Driving during the wintry weather conditions can be quite hazardous and scary, especially when it’s icy or wet. While there have been no reports of frost or sleet in Laredo, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to be cautious on the roadways.
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department shares tips to keep safe on the road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With a change in the weather also comes the dreadful dangerous roads. First responders are reminding drivers to be cautious while on the road. The cold and rain are often a distraction and hazard for drivers and could lead to accidents. Officials with the Laredo Fire Department say to drive slow and always buckle up. “Make sure that your car is prepared for the winter weather. Make sure your tires are adequately threaded. We also want to make sure that we’re aware of our surroundings, which is always important while driving. Even more important during inclement weather situations like today,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened on Loop 20 and Highway 59 right in front of a Valero Gas station at around 8 a.m. First responders were seen rendering aid to those involved. No word on how many were...
kgns.tv
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Bones found on a private property in north Laredo leads police to launch a forensic anthropology investigation over the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday after officers responded to a home at the 400 block of North Star Drive Saturday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police seek help locating missing man last seen in downtown area
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who they say is missing. 35-year-old Tyler Larry James Holcomb was reported missing on Monday, January 9, 2023. He was last seen that day at 11 a.m. at the Bethany House located at 817 Hidalgo Street. Authorities say he has a history of visiting the downtown area.
kgns.tv
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New details have emerged about an incident involving a 17-year-old that caused a lockdown at Nixon High School last week. According to the arrest document, on Thursday, January 26 around 9:30 in the morning, a student tipped off an officer about a male student possibly carrying a handgun on campus. That’s when officers placed the school on lockdown.
kgns.tv
Laredo seeks federal funds to renovate ‘Southern Hotel’ as affordable housing
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The property known as ‘The Southern Hotel’ has belonged to the city of Laredo for a number of years. There have been several studies done to see what the building can be used for. The best fit, city officials said, is affordable housing. To...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Another vehicle accident is reported on a busy Laredo Highway Monday morning. The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near the 2000 block of San Dario. Laredo Police and first responders are in the area assisting those involved in the crash. Motorists on I-35...
Man turned over to Mexico for ‘attempted femicide and rape’, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted in Mexico on suspicions of “attempted femicide and rape” was turned over to Mexican authorities last week, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall to the port of entry in Laredo on Jan. 17, according […]
Man dead from house fire in Jim Wells County
The Alice Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the Tacolate Community of Jim Wells County. Crews are still on the scene due to heavy fire.
kgns.tv
Three men arrested for allegedly breaking into Laredo business
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are caught red-handed by authorities after allegedly breaking into a Laredo business Friday morning. Laredo Police received a tip at around 9 a.m. about suspicious activity outside an eight-liner business located at Park Street. When police arrived, one of the officers saw a man...
List: School delays in the Coastal Bend area
School Districts in the Coastal Bend impacted by the cold weather are making adjustments to start times this morning.
kgns.tv
Another cold and wet day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning make sure you bundle up we are in the upper 30s with light rain continuing . Take some extra time , don’t rush the roads are wet and slipper. Also, fog could be possible during your early commute until 9am. It’s going to be...
Comments / 1