aeroroutes.com
Delta Extends Selected European Service into NW23
Delta during the weekend of 28JAN23’s schedule update extended selected Trans-Atlantic routes into Northern winter 2023/24 season. Following routes scheduled to resume in Northern summer 2023 season are now available for reservation for travel on/after 29OCT23, with frequency and aircraft variations. All schedules listed below is effective 05NOV23 –...
aeroroutes.com
Air France NS23 Greater China Region Service Increases – 28JAN23
Air France in the second half of Northern summer 2023 season gradually restores additional service to Greater China Region, reflected in recent schedule update. eff 27MAR23 Nonstop service in both directions resumes (replacing current 1 weekly flight via Seoul), 3 weekly 787-9 eff 26JUN23 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly.
aeroroutes.com
Alaska Airlines Expands San Diego Network in 2023
Alaska Airlines on Monday 30JAN23 announced network expansion at San Diego in 2023, including the launch of 2 new Trans-continental routes. Planned operation as follows. San Diego – Eugene eff 15JUN23 1 daily Embraer E175 (Skywest) AS3477 SAN1430 – 1650EUG E75 D. AS3477 EUG1130 – 1350SAN E75 D...
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada / Singapore Airlines Boosts Codeshare Network From Feb 2023
Air Canada and Singapore Airlines from February 2023 will expand reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering Singapore Airlines service between Singapore and Vancouver, and various Air Canada’s domestic service to/from Vancouver. Planned codeshare routes from 02FEB23 as follows. Air Canada operated by Singapore Airlines. Singapore – Vancouver. Singapore Airlines operated...
