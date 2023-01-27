ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Michael Feucht
6d ago

Amazing, felony for driving drunk and killing someone they can get their drivers license back. This is like a convicted felon purchasing a firearm, only worse.

Big Country News

60-Year-Old Lewiston Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in North Lewiston

LEWISTON - A 60-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Monday night for trafficking methamphetamine. Monday night, the Idaho State Police stopped a yellow Mini Cooper in North Lewiston for a suspended vehicle registration. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, during the stop Nez Perce County K9 Bear performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Skull Found on North Side of Memorial Bridge (Photos)

LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: The walking path on the northwest side of Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston is temporarily closed while Lewiston Police investigate the reported discovery of remains. Detectives were dispatched to the scene this morning after an excavation crew in the area called 911 to report that...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Stites Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle During Stop

STITES, ID - A 39-year-old Stites woman was arrested over the weekend after Idaho County K9 Millie alerted on her vehicle during a stop, which resulted in a subsequent search. Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle at approximately 1:00 a.m. on January 28 on Main Street in Stites, ID for having suspended registration. During the stop, K9 Millie performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted. During a subsequent search, deputies located methamphetamine.
STITES, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman police searching for alcohol thief

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
PULLMAN, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night

CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
CLARKSTON, WA
lhsmagpie.com

Tragic Loss at University of Idaho

Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Apartment Complex Evacuated due to Electrical Fire

KAMIAH - At about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched to an electrical fire at 812 Nez Perce Drive in Kamiah, the Looking Glass housing complex. Upon arrival by fire crews, light smoke was observed coming from a roof vent. While fire personnel made access to the roof, occupants of the complex were accounted for and evacuated.
KAMIAH, ID
