Michael Feucht
6d ago
Amazing, felony for driving drunk and killing someone they can get their drivers license back. This is like a convicted felon purchasing a firearm, only worse.
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
60-Year-Old Lewiston Man Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in North Lewiston
LEWISTON - A 60-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Monday night for trafficking methamphetamine. Monday night, the Idaho State Police stopped a yellow Mini Cooper in North Lewiston for a suspended vehicle registration. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, during the stop Nez Perce County K9 Bear performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted.
Kamiah Man Arrested for Attempted Strangulation Following Physical Altercation
KAMIAH - A 56-year-old Kamiah man was arrested for attempted strangulation, a felony, following a physical altercation Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the ICSO were dispatched to the Pine Ridge subdivision near Kamiah on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for reports...
Lewiston Man Charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Stemming from Traffic Stop Over the Weekend
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at approximately 3:25 p.m., the Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle traveling northbound on US Highway 95 in Nez Perce County for an illegal loud exhaust. After stopping the vehicle, the ISP Trooper made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Jerry Faulkner...
Skull Found on North Side of Memorial Bridge (Photos)
LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: The walking path on the northwest side of Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston is temporarily closed while Lewiston Police investigate the reported discovery of remains. Detectives were dispatched to the scene this morning after an excavation crew in the area called 911 to report that...
Investigation Underway Near Memorial Bridge After Excavation Crews Reportedly Find Remains Wednesday Morning
LEWISTON - Lewiston Police have been on scene near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston investigating after an excavation crew reportedly discovered a skull and bones Wednesday morning. The excavation crew reportedly halted their work immediately and will not continue while the area is under investigation. At the time of...
Stites Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine After Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle During Stop
STITES, ID - A 39-year-old Stites woman was arrested over the weekend after Idaho County K9 Millie alerted on her vehicle during a stop, which resulted in a subsequent search. Deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle at approximately 1:00 a.m. on January 28 on Main Street in Stites, ID for having suspended registration. During the stop, K9 Millie performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and positively alerted. During a subsequent search, deputies located methamphetamine.
Pullman police searching for alcohol thief
PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole alcohol he did not pay for. Security footage captured the man at Bob’s Corner Mart. If you’ve seen him or have an information on the situation, you’re asked to call Officer Nuxoll at 509-334-0802.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 30, 2023
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 30, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin's family reflects on 'challenging time' as his siblings return to school
The mother of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin on Monday reflected on what she described as a "challenging time" sending two of her three triplets back to the University of Idaho after Ethan's Nov. 13 death. Chapin, 20, was one of four university students — including his girlfriend, 20-year-old Xana...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
Structure Fire on 5th Street in Lewiston Does Estimated $50,000 in Damages, No Injuries Reported
LEWISTON - On the morning of Monday, January 30 at approximately 10:42 a.m., Lewiston Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence in the 3300 block of 5th Street in Lewiston. First arriving units found smoke coming from the residence with a fire in the basement. Crews...
State shares evidence regarding Moscow murders with suspect's legal team
IDAHO, USA — In the ongoing legal case against Bryan C. Kohberger for the murders of four University of Idaho students, the State of Idaho recently responded to a request for discovery in court filed by Kohberger's public defender. According to the American Bar Association — this is the...
No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night
CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Tragic Loss at University of Idaho
Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
Majority of Residents Able to Return Following Electrical Fire at Looking Glass Housing Complex in Kamiah on Monday
The Looking Glass housing complex has been turned back over to the management team from the Nez Perce Tribe following the completion of further investigation from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office and Kamiah Fire-Rescue. Out of the eight units, six have been cleared to have occupants return immediately. The...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
Kamiah Apartment Complex Evacuated due to Electrical Fire
KAMIAH - At about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Kamiah Fire-Rescue was dispatched to an electrical fire at 812 Nez Perce Drive in Kamiah, the Looking Glass housing complex. Upon arrival by fire crews, light smoke was observed coming from a roof vent. While fire personnel made access to the roof, occupants of the complex were accounted for and evacuated.
