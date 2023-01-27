ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver working on policy after meth found in metro libraries

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After multiple other cities have discovered levels of methamphetamine in public restrooms and public areas, Denver is working on a policy to insure cleanliness and sanitation.

The city said it’s aware of meth being detected in other cities’ public spaces, but said it has always been adamant about cleaning protocol. It is working on putting a policy into place with a cleaning protocol to eliminate unknown toxic substances and airborne viruses such as COVID-19 and influenza.

Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions, including cliff divers

The city provided FOX31 with this statement:

As a reminder, the public health risk related to methamphetamine residue is very low. Elevated health concern comes from long-term exposure to properties where methamphetamine was produced, because of the chemical reaction that occurs in the production process, or routinely consumed. Denver libraries and other Denver facilities regularly clean restroom surfaces and ventilation equipment to mitigate the spread of diseases and any exposure to unknown substances. As always, it’s best to frequently wash your hands and avoid touching your face in public.

3 cities find meth in public libraries, areas

The City of Boulder detected levels of meth in the main library air ducts on Dec. 19 and shut the building down in order to clean and make the building safe.

The Regional Transportation District downtown Boulder station bathroom area tested positive for traces of meth in early January and closed for cleaning and safety measures as well.

The Englewood Public Library temporarily closed due to unhealthy levels of meth on Jan. 11 and a public library in Littleton closed on Jan. 18 after a test done out of an abundance of caution found levels of meth unsafe, even though library staff had not seen evidence of drug use or any drug paraphernalia.

The city said it will utilize Denver police and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment when needed, which will be outlined in the new policy.

CSP: Colorado’s road rage is up, again

In 2022, Colorado State Patrol received 31,760 reports of aggressive driving or road rage - roughly 87 reports every day, a 4.5% increase from 2021. Officials say they received more calls for aggressive driving than for suspected impaired drivers.
DENVER, CO
